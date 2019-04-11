Glens Falls National to open new Durkee Street location

PLATTSBURGH | A new Glens Falls National Bank location is slated to open in the first floor of the Gateway building on Durkee Street next month.

The business is planning to relocate to Durkee between the end of May and early June, a spokeswoman for the company told The Sun.

The announcement comes more than five months after the Plattsburgh Common Council authorized the mayor to execute a $500,000 purchase agreement for the company’s Margaret Street building.

The city plans to raze the structure to build a new public parking lot there, one portion of an overarching plan to replace parking displaced by the pending redevelopment of the Durkee Street parking lot.

Jillian Cutrone, a spokeswoman for Glens Falls National, said that the Durkee Street outpost will house the company’s branch, lending and business development team. Insurance operations will be moved to the bank’s U.S. Avenue location, which is being renovated.

“This is all part of our bigger initiative to optimize our entire Plattsburgh branch network,” she said.

All three of the Glens Falls National Bank branches in Plattsburgh are either being relocated or renovated.

The company’s Cornelia Street operations are moving roughly one mile east, to a new building on Smithfield Boulevard.

That location is expected to open in September, according to Cutrone.