Global Arts Fest in Lake Placid

Photo courtesy of Lake Placid Arts Global Arts Taiko drumming is just a portion of what the Global Arts Festival will offer this year.

LAKE PLACID | Did you know you can travel the world in two days without stepping on a jet or getting your immunizations up-to-date? That said, the March 6-7 festival’s indoor international street fair will expose you to Burundi rap music, an African-style bazaar, beer-tastings and lots of international food.

The popular festival is not strictly a spectator sport; there are plenty of hands-on, creative activities you can experience for yourself.

Families and individuals are invited to join in the fun through a diverse offering of workshops, including Flamenco dancing, West African and Japanese Taiko drumming, family yoga and a very eclectic Jamaican-Norwegian sing-along.

The event runs through Friday and Saturday, March 6 and March 7.

For details, visit lakeplacidarts.org/performances/adirondack-global-arts-festival for a full listing of workshops and other entertainment, or call the Lake Placid Center for the Arts box office at 518-523-2512. ■