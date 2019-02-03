Going for boat

× Peter Hornbeck speaks to a gathering at the Minerva Town Hall. Photo by Tim Rowland

MINERVA | When people grumble about land being added to the state Forest Preserve, boatbuilder Peter Hornbeck likes to remind them that it’s the protected lands that drive much of the local economy.

“Our business does well in the Adirondacks because of the Adirondacks,” said Hornbeck at a talk before the Minerva Historical Society last week. “The Forest Preserve is what we and the town of Minerva have to sell.”

Hornbeck, a world-renowned designer and builder of tough and stunningly lightweight canoes — most of which weigh less than a couple gallons of milk — discussed the path he and his wife Ann took to turn a teenage hobby into a million-dollar business that turns out 500 to 600 boats a year.

As a boy growing up on the outskirts of Buffalo, Hornbeck said he was fascinated by ads in Mechanics Illustrated magazine that offered templates for boats that could be cobbled out of a sheet of plywood or car-seat vinyl. He went on to build whitewater boats with spray skirts fashioned out of surplus Army ponchos, and learned a lot about kayaks by repairing the one he would “smash up on a regular basis.”

A love of the streams, ponds and mountains lured the couple to teach school at North Creek, and the fascination with boat building came with them. Hornbeck said he made a swing through Boston and New York to pick up tools and materials and set up shop in his basement “with only a sketchy idea of what I wanted to do.

“It was a struggle,” he said. “I had no experience in boat building, and I came from suburbia where you don’t learn to do anything practical.”

Two things became apparent.

One, everything Hornbeck built and set out by the side of the road quickly sold. Two, Ann was getting tired of her cookies tasting like the resins and chemicals whose smell was wafting through the house. When she went on an overseas educational program, she gave her $3,000 stipend to her husband along with orders to “get the smell out of the house.”

As he expanded into a new building, Hornbeck said he experimented in building some wonderful boats, including Adirondack guideboats, and although they sold well, they were too labor intensive to be profitable. Hornbeck keeps many of them in a building on the premise that he has named the “Museum of Failure.”

But his classic little canoe — most popularly, just 10.5 feet in length and weighing 15 pounds — was inspired by a boat he saw at the Adirondack Museum (he refuses to call it by its new name, the Adirondack Experience). The diminutive craft Hornbeck produced 40 years ago caught the eye of a fisherman who wanted something he could schlep deep into the bush, to a body of water called Lost Pond. From this beginning, there are now thousands of Hornbecks on waters of the Adirondacks and around the world.

The light, tough construction came from fabricating the skin out of Kevlar, the material used in bullet-proof vests.

“Ten layers of it will stop a pistol bullet,” Hornbeck said. “So I had a guy come up here once with a pistol. So we cut out 10 pieces of Kevlar — and then he said, ‘Now you hold it.’”

Hornbeck said he declined the invitation.

If the Kevlar (Hornbeck now incorporates carbon fiber as well) had a failing it was its color, which Ann had said, was the color of a urine sample. So to combat this grim assessment, Hornbeck gave in to his one and only cosmetic consideration: a thin red stripe just beneath the gunwales.

Most people are proud to display this signature decoration, but one man wasn’t. The two men argued about it at the shop until finally Hornbeck said, “As soon as you leave here you can peel off the red stripe, but you’re going to leave here with that red stripe.

So the man got to the edge of the property and then, making sure Hornbeck could see him, stripped off the decal.

Some time later, the man damaged the boat when he forgot to remove it from his car roof before entering his garage. When he brought it back for repairs, Hornbeck said, “How do I know this is my boat? He said ‘All right, you can put the stripe back on.’”