Golf tournament to benefit Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce

WARRENSBURG | The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce’s fourth-annual Golf Tournament will be held Sunday, June 2, at the Cronin’s Golf Resort in Warrensburg.

Businesses and organizations are invited to participate in and sponsor the event. The golf tournament is the chamber’s second-largest fundraiser with proceeds directly benefiting the chamber in their efforts to support the greater Warrensburg area.

“Our events in previous years have raised approximately $10,000,” said Suzanne Tyler, Warrensburg Chamber executive director. “With this support we have been able to fund community events like the Smokeeaters Jamboree, donate to Warrensburg Emergency Services and North Country Ministry, sponsor three Warrensburg Central school programs and create community projects like the Warrensburg Business District Map and Online community calendar.”

The format for the tournament is a four-player scramble with registration beginning at 11:30 a.m. Contests include a hole-in-one, longest drive and closest to the pin. Prizes will be given out. A silent auction will take place along with a 50-50 raffle and additional raffles for gift baskets and door prizes. A complimentary lunch will be provided prior to the tournament and dinner and dessert will be served after.

More information about the tournament, including online registration and sponsorships, can be found at warrensburgchamber.com.