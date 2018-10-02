GOP lieutenant gubernatorial hopeful throws red meat to base

× Julie Killian, GOP candidate for lieutenant governor, rallied the party faithful at the Harmony Golf Club in Port Kent on Friday, Sept. 28. Photo by Pete DeMola

PORT KENT | She did the math.

Julie Killian, GOP candidate for lieutenant governor, thinks Republicans can win statewide in November and deliver a “red tsunami” — but only if voters shake off their apathy and head to the polls.

President Trump garnered 2.8 million votes in New York in 2016.

Two years earlier, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, cruised to victory over GOP gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino in 2014, garnering 2 million votes to Astorino’s 1.5 million, besting the then-Westchester County executive by 14 points.

But, Killian said: “If every person who voted for a Republican state senator voted for Rob Astorino, he would have won.”

Killian, a former Rye deputy mayor who is Marc Molinaro’s running mate, rallied GOP faithful at the Essex County Republican Party Committee’s annual bash at the Harmony Golf Course in Port Kent last Friday.

Molinaro wasn’t at the event, but appeared earlier that week in Plattsburgh, as did Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who checked in on the state’s $10 million investment in the City of Plattsburgh last Thursday.

GRIM FORECAST

Democrats can flip the state Senate by ousting just one sitting GOP lawmaker, said Killian, who predicted a bleak 2019 with an all-blue state legislature with Cuomo in the executive mansion.

“If we lose the Senate, we just have a whole radical liberal legislation coming our way and it’s anti-cop, anti-gun and anti-business and they’ll be taking all your plastic straws away,” Killian said. “It’s just a lot of crazy stuff and we really can’t let that happen.”

The City of Plattsburgh is currently weighing a local ban on the use of plastic straws.

As she tours the state, Killian said she has found small business owners are touting the economy under the Trump administration, but are citing problems with state’s business climate, including the minimum wage increases and labor laws.

She also pounded Cuomo for presiding over a culture of corruption in Albany, noting the conviction of a former aide on corruption charges earlier this year alongside former legislative leaders.

The governor has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Cuomo, who easily beat back a primary challenge from Cynthia Nixon in August, also faces challenges from independent candidate Stephanie Miner, Green Howie Hawkins and Libertarian Larry Sharpe.

A Siena College poll released Monday reveals that Cuomo is leading Molinaro 50 percent to 28 percent.

Sharpe, who will be in the North Country later this week, has said he’s surging in New York state, and believes his message will resonate with voters — but only if he can break through the two-party landscape.

The Libertarian Party will have ballot access for the next four years if Sharpe earns 50,000 votes statewide.

Killian appeared to be mindful of the repercussions.

“So please tell your friends if they want to vote for Larry Sharpe or want to stay home — if they are comfortable with getting up every morning and looking in the mirror and seeing the reason that Andrew Cuomo is still our governor — then have at it. But if they want to stick with the Republicans and the conservatives, then they need to come out and vote for us.”

BETTER BROADBAND NEEDED

Despite the dire warning, Killian wasn’t all doom and gloom, and said the GOP message of property tax relief and reduced mandates is a winning ticket.

Killian also cited the need for better broadband and cellular coverage in the Adirondacks, noting she teared up after a discussion with an Essex County official who fretted over what the technology gap might mean for her son’s college aspirations.

“I actually got really teary,” said Killian. “That just really really hit me today, and I could see the pain in her eyes that she was worried about her son.”

The Cuomo administration is nearing the finish line of a universal broadband project designed to fully wire the state.

But local officials fear some rural pockets may be left uncovered.

Molinaro, she said, “is the epitome of the American dream,” citing his up-by-the-bootstraps upbringing by a single mother that included temporarily relying on food stamps.

As Dutchess County executive, he took a $40 million deficit and turned it into a $20 million surplus while lowering taxes, reducing government and increasing services, said Killian.

And his “Think Differently” campaign designed to better integrate people with special needs into the community has been a success and is expanding to other communities, she said.

“Helping people with autism and developmental disabilities with special needs are really high on our list,” said Killian, who like Molinaro, has a special needs child.

“If that’s not a record Republicans can be proud of, I don’t know what is."