Gore/North Creek Harvest Fest to feature family fun, ski sale, street fair

NORTH CREEK | Thousands of people will be partaking in an array of family-oriented activities and attractions during the annual Gore Mountain-North Creek Harvest Fest set for Saturday Oct. 6 and Sunday Oct. 7.

Over the weekend, Gore Mountain will be hosting this autumn celebration — complete with a craft fair, musical entertainment, fine food vendors, a bungee trampoline, climbing structures, plus miniature and disc golf, hiking and mountain biking, and many other attractions including “zorbing” — rolling downhill in an inflatable transparent orb.

Simultaneously on both Saturday and Sunday, a street festival will be held from about 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown North Creek with at least a dozen merchants holding sidewalk sales and various promotions, while eateries will be offering special entrees and savory food.

Gore Mountain’s celebration will host a wide variety of activities for children including crafts and field games, encounters with animals and pony rides, face painting, a balloon artist and a village of bounce houses along with slides and an obstacle course.

Also, a prime attraction at Gore over the weekend will be free gondola rides — offering unparalleled views of fall foliage predicted to be at peak color.

Live music will rock Gore’s crowd with a lineup of bands performing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

The craft expo, expanded this year, will host 80-plus vendors with such offerings as handmade jewelry and pottery, rustic and Adirondack furniture and decor, hand-painted fabrics and specialty foods, plus original paintings and photography.

A full schedule of Harvest Fest activities at Gore can be found at: www.goremountain.com

North Creek’s street fair will feature the debut of the Hungry Crow — offering organic foods and produce. This new venue, beside the Hudson River Trading Co., will be handing out free ice cream cones to children this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Trading Co. enterprise — known for their eclectic and artsy array of home furnishings, decor, clothing and gift items — will be holding a tent sale of discounted outerwear.

Also over the weekend, Beck’s Tavern at 881 Peaceful Valley Road will be hosting the region’s annual ski sale featuring last year’s models and rental equipment at steeply discounted prices.

There’s no admission charge to any of the venues. Dogs are not allowed at the Gore Mountain festivities.