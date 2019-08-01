Got running shoes?

PORT HENRY | Runners and walkers are being encouraged by the Moriah Chamber of Commerce to participate in the second-annual Moriah Labor Day Dash.

The 3.7-mile-long course begins at Town Hall and proceeds up Broad Street to Forge Hollow Road to Stone Street and back to Broad. The course is billed as both scenic and hilly, but also kid friendly, said Catherine Sprague, the chamber’s event coordinator.

“You can walk or run; it’s a healthy way to keep your body moving,” she said.

The run is set for Aug. 31 at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. It is being promoted by Wilson Endurance Sports, and preregistration will be available at coachmarkwilson.com, or by stopping by the Chamber office.

The first 100 entries get a T-shirt courtesy of Crown Point Telephone.

Registration is $20 in advance and $30 the day of the race. Children 17 and under can register for $10. Proceeds benefit the Moriah Labor Day Fireworks Celebration.

Awards will be presented to male and female winners and 10-year age groups.