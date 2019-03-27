Gov announces college diversity initiative

× Expand File photo Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new initiative last week designed to increase faculty diversity at state universities.

PLATTSBURGH | Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week announced a new initiative to increase the diversity of faculty at state universities.

As part of the program, “Promoting Recruitment, Opportunity, Diversity, Inclusion and Growth,” or PRODiG, the state aims to hire 1,000 early- to mid-career professors from minority groups by 2030.

Officials here hope the effects of the initiative will reach the North Country within the next three to five years.

As part of the PRODiG program, SUNY Plattsburgh hopes to begin steering minority students interested in doctoral graduate work into areas where the college will need faculty in the future, according to a spokesman for the school.

“They would ideally come back to teach here,” said Ken Knelly, SUNY Plattsburgh spokesman.

ONGOING EFFORTS

These efforts under the PRODiG initiative dovetail with an existing push by the college to recruit a more diverse staff,

Last year, amidst controversy on campus over what students perceived as a lack of inaction by the college administration in response to a racist SnapChat post by a freshman, SUNY Plattsburgh President John Ettling released a list of action items the college would implement designed to improve the campus climate.

One of those items: Ettling promised that he would ask for more diversity among college faculty.

“Over the past year, we have assessed our hiring practices and examined recruitment efforts more intensely,” Knelly said.

The college has prioritized hiring for academic positions, where staff have direct interaction with students.

Existing faculty have been encouraged to help recruit, Knelly said.

The school has also provided faculty and staff with sessions on “implicit bias” and established a “Bias Response Team” to address concerns within the campus community from those who feel they’ve been affected by bias.

Knelly said that the college has updated its advertising campaigns.

“We have updated our recruiting advertisements to better indicate our diverse student body and intent on hiring faculty from under-represented populations,” he said.

And a newly renovated space has been opened in the Angell College Center, called a Community H.U.B. — short for “Honoring, Uniting and Building” — which he says features programming designed to encourage a more inclusive campus.

“We recognize this is a long-term effort that includes fostering a welcoming campus and community environment,” he said.

CLOSING THE GAP

The college employs roughly 2,911 people, according to a recent study of the school’s economic impact. Of that, 7.3 percent, or approximately 212 people on staff, represent minority groups.

Meanwhile, the diversity of the college’s student population continues to outpace the growth of its faculty diversity, according to Knelly.

“SUNY’s success in diversifying its students has not yet been matched by similar gains among faculty,” he said.

That’s a trend that pervades the entire state university system.

As of last fall, nearly 425,000 students were enrolled at New York’s 64 college campuses.

Of that, more than 121,000 — roughly 28.5 percent — are minorities, according to the governor’s office. That’s up from 27.9 percent of total enrollment the previous year, and 15.4 percent in 2007.

“We want to make sure that our faculty in the State University of New York system include representation that reflects our incredible student population,” Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “We are committed to breaking barriers when it comes to those who are underrepresented in their professions, particularly in the STEM fields.”

Through PRODiG, the state will dole out grants to cover the first three years of a professor’s salary if they teach a science, technology, engineering or math course.

“New York’s strength comes from not only celebrating our rich cultures but working aggressively to expand opportunities to increase diversity in our SUNY faculty,” Cuomo said in a statement. “This first of its kind initiative is at the heart of SUNY’s core values and reflects New York’s deep commitment to providing the highest quality and richly diverse education in the nation.”