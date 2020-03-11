Gov. Cuomo waives cost of coronavirus testing in NYS

× Expand Photo by Darren McGee Cuomo-declares-emergency Gov. Andrew Cuomo last weekend declared a statewide emergency to help public health departments and hospitals manage the growing caseloads of COVID-19 illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

ELIZABETHTOWN | New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo directed the state Department of Financial Services (DFS) to require health insurance companies to waive costs for coronavirus testing.

Issued March 2, the directive stands for New York residents with Medicaid coverage.

New York residents will not have any co-pay for testing related to COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus first found in Wuhan, China.

There is currently no vaccine to slow the spread of the virus.

But last Saturday, Cuomo also declared a disaster emergency to help local and public health leaders more effectively contain its spread.

The governor already signed a $40 million emergency management authorization to confront COVID-19.

“As we continue to provide essential updates and encourage people to act upon the facts on coronavirus instead of the hype, I have officially done a declaration of emergency which gives us certain powers to help local health departments that are very stressed,” Cuomo said last Saturday.

“As the local health departments continue to monitor and quarantine people, we have a more expedited purchasing protocol to get them all the tools they need to contain the virus spread.”

The virus has emerged across the U.S. with a clustered outbreak in Westchester County. One positive test for coronavirus was found in Saratoga County last weekend, the first case in the Capital Region.

ALLAY COST CONCERNS

Executive and public health leaders believe free and no-copay tests for the virus will allow better public access and improve tracking and quarantine decisions in New York State.

“These actions will help ensure that cost does not serve as a barrier to access to COVID-19 testing for any New Yorker,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo and the DFS have advised New York health insurers to be ready to cover costs of COVID-19 vaccine, once it becomes available.

“DFS is reminding insurers that they must cover the cost of vaccination for children under 19,” Cuomo said.

“For adults, DFS’s guidance states that all insurers should be prepared to cover the immunization immediately at no cost-sharing.”

Photo provided Coronavirus Coronaviruses are a group of common viruses named for the crown-like spikes on the surface of the virus. In humans, several coronaviruses are known to cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The most recently discovered coronavirus causes coronavirus disease COVID-19.

About 97 percent of New York State residents have health insurance, but self-funded employer-based health insurance plans are not regulated by New York State due to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).

Cuomo said employees covered under self-funded, employer-based plans should contact their employer to fully understand the scope of coverage.

But the DFS emergency regulation “prohibits health insurers from imposing cost-sharing on an emergency room visit when the purpose of the visit is to be tested for COVID-19.”

The order also reminds insurers that they have to “to hold harmless insureds who receive surprise medical bills for health care services, including those related to testing and treatment of COVID-19.”

Emergency measures have ramped up tele-health options for advice and treatment online ahead of walk-in at hospital and medical clinics.

The governor is also looking to amend state sick-pay legislation to protect jobs. The regulation would require employers to retain jobs if employees have to take time off for COVID-19 related illness. ■