Government building lot under review

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris According to a discussion at a recent common council meeting, the placement of kiosks in the Court Street lot, for visitors to pay, are being considered.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh and Clinton Country are working together with the recently selected SQER to review the DRI project. Included in the project is the revitalization of the Clinton County government building parking lot.

Originally, the plan included turning the entirety of Court Street into a parking lot, but it was voted down by the council. The most recent plan, which is being reviewed by the SQER, is to rearrange lines to accommodate an additional 21 parking spots. Currently, the lot has 57 spaces for employees, visitors and jurors.

At the most recent Building and Grounds Committee meeting on Aug. 12, the group was updated on where the project is at. The common council as lead agency was able to look for a SQER to begin an environmental impact study. Rather than reviewing each project individually, the SQER is going to be doing a Generic Environmental Impact Study on the DRI project as a whole.

“If the projects are complementary, you’re supposed to do it that way,” Director of Planning Rodney Brown said. “That seems to be going fine. We’ll officially be able to move forward with it once we satisfy a SQER.”

According to the committee, the government building parking lot reconstruction should pose no environmental threat. The main problem is getting the parking lot to fit around existing conditions.

The common council also proposed a draft scoping document to go over the GEIS to identify any issues the SQER found with the proposed DRI projects.

According to the draft, “At the end of the planning process, the LPC created and submitted a Strategic Investment Plan to NYS based on the results of all its meetings, public input received, and best practices. This plan proposed projects to advance downtown Plattsburgh revitalization and did serve as the basis for the DRI funding awarded funding from the state.”