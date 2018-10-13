Government critic named by politicians to post

× Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty (right) talks with government watchdog Travis Whitehead, an engineer who resides in Queensbury, minutes after the Warren County Personnel Committee endorsed Whitehead to serve on the Warren-Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency & Civic Development Corporation. Whitehead is renowned for his recurring criticisms of local government actions and his exhaustive research into their projects as well as those of regional agencies. Photo by Thom Randall

QUEENSBURY | An area government watchdog — who for years has questioned projects and appropriations of Warren County, regional agencies and local municipalities — was endorsed for a key appointment by county leaders this week.

Queensbury resident Travis Whitehead, an electrical engineer, was selected to represent Warren County on the Warren-Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency and Civic Development Corporation.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the county’s full board of supervisors and the Warren-Washington IDA board.

Whitehead was selected for the nomination by the Warren County Personnel Committee amid praise from county supervisors.

He is to fill the position held until recently by former Lake George Supervisor Lou Tessier.

Whitehead has sued the county for release of records and routinely challenges the county’s decisions and actions at county government meetings.

His research and analysis of county issues prompted criminal investigations of two alternative energy projects, and the outcome was payment of $500,000 in restitution to the county by Siemens Building Technologies.

Whitehead also questioned the propriety of a $15 million contract with the same firm at the Glens Falls wastewater treatment plant.

His research into governmental financial records — which he obtained through Freedom of Information Law requests — led to the criminal investigation into the activities of David Decker, director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition.

The investigation resulted in Decker’s firing and 22 felony and lesser charges alleging Decker stole a total of $440,000 of public funds.

Whitehead also questioned the propriety of loans granted to individuals by the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board, which led to its shake-up and reorganization.

Whitehead has questioned tax breaks granted by the Warren-Washington IDA to hotels — whether they were in the public interest and fair to existing enterprises.

Also, he challenged the decision to sell the county Westmount Nursing Home based on doubts over finances of the deal and questions concerning the purchaser’s record of patient care elsewhere.

Although for years county leaders may have cringed when they heard Whitehead was looking into county actions, on Oct. 4 they spoke of him in glowing terms as they named him to the position. Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Conover of Bolton said he had advanced the choice of Whitehead to serve on the agency.

“Travis has demonstrated he’s a good government watchdog — and a good communicator”s he said. “I support the recommendation for appointment.”

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, former Board of Supervisors chairman, seconded the thought.

“It’s great when you have someone of his talents step up and seek to serve on a public agency,” he said.

Whitehead said he was pleased with the appointment, and “amazed” at his notoriety.

He said that boosting the IDA’s transparency with the public was a prime objective of his, although the panel had already been following the law by publicizing their actions through newspaper legal notices, which are overlooked by most readers.

Whitehead also said he believed his background would provide a valuable perspective on the IDA.

“I hope I can add a little more to the make-up of the agency,” he said. “Engineers think of things in different terms — and I think that will be good for the board.”