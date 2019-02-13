Government watchdog seeks Queensbury supervisor post

× Queensbury resident Travis Whitehead, who for years has followed area governmental affairs, questions the cost-efficiency of a public project during a recent Warren County committee meeting. Last week, Whitehead announced his candidacy for the position of Queensbury Town Supervisor. Photo by Thom Randall

CHESTERTOWN | Government watchdog Travis Whitehead, a professional engineer who for years has challenged decisions and expenditures of Warren County, has announced his candidacy for supervisor of Queensbury.

Whitehead ­ — who is credited with saving taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars — said he plans to run as a Republican, challenging incumbent Democrat John Strough who announced last month that he will be seeking a fourth term.

A registered voter currently without a party affiliation, Whitehead has notified town and county Republican committees that he is seeking their endorsement.

As of Jan. 30, no one else had announced their intent to seek the Queensbury supervisor post on the Republican line.

Whitehead’s extensive research and analysis of county issues prompted criminal investigations of two alternative energy projects several years ago, and the outcome was payment of $500,000 in restitution to the county by the company contracted for the project.

His research into governmental financial records led to the criminal investigation into the activities of David Decker, director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition. The investigation resulted in Decker’s firing and dozens charges alleging Decker stole a total of $440,000 of public funds.

Whitehead also questioned loans granted to individuals by the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board, which led to its reorganization last fall — and the Warren County Board of Supervisors subsequently named him to represent the county on the agency’s board of directors.

Also, Whitehead challenged the decision to sell the county’s Westmount Nursing Home based on doubts over finances of the deal and questions concerning the record of patient care provided by the purchaser, Centers Health Care.

Last week, Warren County officials and county residents expressed distress over the conditions at the facility, now called Warren Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, as the state’s ratings of the facility have dropped dramatically since it was sold.

After the public meeting, county leaders decided to urge the state Department of Health to more closely monitor the center’s operations to assure adequate patient care.

EYE ON TRANSPARENCY

Whitehead said this week that in running for the Queensbury supervisor post, he is seeking to establish greater transparency regarding town finances and operations, and conduct the town’s affairs with more cost-efficiency.

Whitehead said that for about seven years, town officials have been routinely overestimating expenses and underestimating revenues in the town’s annual budget to enable $1 million to $1.5 million to be set aside annually.

By Dec. 2016, the town’s total fund balance had grown to about $12 million, which he said was excessive. Last year, following an audit that noted how large the rainy-day fund had grown, $3 million of the cash hoard was socked away in a capital reserve account, Whitehead said.

“The town is still collecting $1 million or more than it needs to meet expenses, and it’s crazy,” he said. “The fund balance is way beyond what’s reasonable, and taxpayers could use that money themselves.”

Also of concern to Whitehead is the town purchasing electric cars for its employees to use. He said that a Nissan Leaf the town purchased was driven only 5,000 miles last year, and the savings in avoided fuel expenses has been dwarfed by the extra cost of the vehicle.

“I’m all for reducing greenhouse gases, but we’ll never earn back the difference in the price of electric cars,” he said. “That money would be far better spent on LED lighting.”

Also, Whitehead has said the Queensbury town supervisor should routinely share information about its operations and finances in a timely manner with the town board and the public.

In 2017, it was discovered that a critical state audit was sent to Strough, but he did not share it with the town board for 18 months.

In part, the audit said the town’s “local match” of a $1.49 million grant to the Watershed Coalition could not be documented, that the town didn’t verify that contracted work had been accomplished, and the town paid more than it agreed to in work contracts. Decker was arrested on fraud charges months later.

Strough told local media at the time that he believed it was merely a draft audit, and he had been waiting for a final report.

Whitehead said this issue and others, including limiting the public’s comment at town meetings to 3 minutes, exhibited a lack of transparency.

“The town did not meet its fiduciary responsibilities in overseeing Decker’s activities,” Whitehead said. “I’m running for supervisor because I’d like to make sure all elected officials and citizens understand what is going on. If no one runs against John Strough, these issues may not be addressed.”

Phone calls to Strough’s office were not returned as of Feb. 3, but Strough told a reporter of the area daily last week that he had no comment on Whitehead’s candidacy.