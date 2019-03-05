Governor signs ‘Red Flag’ gun law

× Expand Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Dems_ Gov. Andrew Cuomo, joined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California), signed into law the so-called “Red Flag” bill Feb. 25.

ALBANY | Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week signed legislation designed to prevent those deemed a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing a firearm.

The so-called “Red Flag” bill, which will allow teachers, family members or law enforcement to request court intervention if they believe someone may be at risk of violence against themselves or others, passed the state legislature largely along party lines Jan. 29.

“The Red Flag bill, I have no doubt, will save lives and won’t infringe on anybody’s rights. It is common sense. It is logical. It is factual,” Cuomo said at a bill signing ceremony Feb. 25.

“New York is proud to pass a first in the nation the Red Flag Bill that empowers school teachers to do something when they believe something bad is going to happen.”

Cuomo has repeatedly linked the law to greater safety in schools, and said last Monday that in “over half” of recent school shootings, teachers have said that there were warning signs in the shooter’s behavior.

“If that teacher or that administrator had recourse and could have gone to a judge and said: ‘Please do an evaluation. I think this young person needs help. Please help them.’ How many lives could have been saved?”

Before the passing of the Red Flag bill last week, no state law existed to enable a court to issue an order to temporarily seize firearms from a person who is showing red flags, according to the governor’s office ­— unless that person had also been accused of a crime or family offense. New York is also the only state to now empower its teachers to seek court intervention to attempt to stave off school shootings.

State Sen. Brian Kavanagh (D-Manhattan), who sponsored the bill in the Senate, hailed the passing of the legislation as “a huge leap forward” toward preventing gun violence.

“With strong gun laws, smart policing, and effective community intervention strategies, we’re working to make New York safer,” he said in a statement.

NEW GUN CONTROL MEASURES

The Red Flag legislation is one of six gun safety bills passed by the new Democratic-majority state legislature in recent weeks.

The bills ban teachers from carrying guns on campuses ­— a proposal floated by President Donald Trump following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida ­— ban bump stocks, and extend the waiting period for background checks to up to 30 days.

“These bills are bold and far-reaching, containing strong, comprehensive solutions to save lives and end the crisis of senseless gun violence in America,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California), who was present at the governor’s bill signing last week. “Leaders in the State House and in the U.S. House must continue to work together to ensure that no other family is forced to endure the tragedy and heartbreak of gun violence, whether in our schools, in our places of worship, on our streets or in any place.”

The bills mark some of the strongest gun control measures put in place in New York state since the passing of the highly controversial Safe Act in 2013, following the Sandy Hook massacre.

Pelosi last week characterized the prevalence of gun violence in the United States as a “national health epidemic,” and took a shot at Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the southern border.

“This gun violence issue is a national health epidemic in our country,” she said. “Mr. President, if you want to talk about emergencies, this is an emergency.”

NORTH COUNTRY REPS, GUN ADVOCACY GROUPS DECRY ‘FAR-REACHING’ LEGISLATION

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) has said she’s dismayed at the raft of recent “hectic pace far-reaching legislation.”

“My concern with this legislation, and other bills passed that day, was there were no hearings or enough time to solicit public input,” Little said in a statement last week.

“I wanted to hear from school administrators, teachers and others who would be responsible for reporting, how that process would work and what liability there might be for them,” she said. “I understand the intent, but when civil liberties are involved, the legislature shouldn’t move so quickly.”

Little voted against the Red Flag bill, and has said that the Second Amendment and other constitutional rights “deserve more respect and consideration than we have seen by downstate lawmakers intent on hurriedly passing these bills.”

Assemblymen Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) also voted against the majority of gun-related bills that have recently moved through the state legislature.

The exceptions: Jones supported banning bump stocks, and both he and Stec voted to pass a bill ensuring out-of-state residents comply to the same background checks as New York residents.

Gun advocacy groups have also pushed back against both the Safe Act and the new set of bills, contending government overreach.

“This is a gun grab and nothing else,” Tom King, president of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, told The Sun after the bills passed the state legislature. “None of these laws are going to make the people of New York state any safer. None of these laws are going to be enforced.”

King pointed at the package of reproductive health laws signed into law in January and accused Democrats of hypocrisy.

“I think that it’s a very disingenuous move by the Democrats who are claiming all they care about is protecting people and saving lives,” King said.