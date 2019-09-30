Grading the park

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland The Adirondack mountains are highly popular with outdoor enthusiasts, but that popularity comes at a cost.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Hiking a trail or paddling a pond on a weekday in September, everything Adirondack seems well and good, joyful even, just as it has for generations of outdoor enthusiasts.

But in its annual State of the Park publication, the Adirondack Council, an Elizabethtown environmental advocacy group, warns that the underpinnings of the park are coming loose, risking permanent damage if the problems are not addressed.

“The Park looks like a success,” wrote Willie Janeway, the council’s executive director. “The maps show lands as protected. Government says it supports protecting clean water, air and wildlands. Everyone says they support the Park. The science shows otherwise. The Adirondack Park is so popular that overuse is harming wilderness and communities.”

The report states that overuse and under-planning continue to plague popular Keene Valley trailheads. The state seems fixated on throwing money at community development, while the park and park personnel go begging. Leaders are insisting on a motorized trail through the heart of the forest, ATVs continue to shred sensitive ecology, the Adirondack Park Agency is in flux, salt and sewage are threatening the water, and without mandatory boat washing, invasive species remain a constant threat.

The report indicates that there has been good news over the past year as well. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Department of Environmental Conservation have acknowledged overuse as a serious threat, and are incrementally moving in the right direction. The report notes parking restrictions designed to cut down on the number of hikers to the most popular peaks, but says it was done in a vacuum without consideration of the role the rest of the park is to play as crowds and destinations shift.

The governor and legislature also win accolades for their big-picture approach to the environment, with expansive climate-change law and an upcoming ban on plastic bags. And if it was stingy on park spending, the state was generous to Adirondack communities, where it sent more than $400 million in aid, the report says.

Other victories in the park were won by groups such as the Adirondack Land Trust, which protected 600 acres in the Fourpeaks area in Jay and Wilmington, adjoining the popular Hardy Road mountain biking trail network; the Northeast Wilderness Trust, which saved the 2,400-acre Eagle Mountain tract between the Taylor Pond and Jay Mountain forests; the Ausable River Association for demolition of the Rome Dam in AuSable Forks; and the Protect the Adirondacks environmental group, which released a comprehensive study debunking the myth that the Forest Preserve is an economic burden.

Other landmarks were also achieved, including the opening of Boreas Ponds and the state’s acceptance of overuse as a problem in need of best-management practices as enumerated by the council: comprehensive planning; education and outreach; improved parking, information centers, and bathroom; improved trails and campsites; limits on use, at some times, at some places; and increases in staff and funding.

But while the state may have acknowledged the problem, the report indicates it has done little to help. The DEC is understaffed at all levels, and has not to date acted on reservation or permitting systems that would limit use.

The report is critical of the DEC for being overly accepting of tree cutting on the forest preserve, and failing to do all it could to discourage motors from encroaching on protected lands.

It also criticizes the DEC for bullying the Adirondack Park Agency, which it sees as losing influence due to vacant seats on the board, a leadership void and a growing tendency to rubber-stamp the proposals of the bigger and better-funded DEC.

“The APA’s 56 staff members are supposed to act as a check on the DEC’s authority to manage the Forest Preserve,” the report states. “Rather than respect the APA’s independence, the DEC leaned on the agency to approve Unit Management Plans (UMPs) that undermine state policies requiring natural resource protection to take precedence over intensive use.”