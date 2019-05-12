Grand Hike details announced

× Expand Photo provided The Grand Hike will return May 11 and end with a block party including food, live music and kids activities.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Champlain Area Trails (CATS) Grand Hike will be held Saturday, May 11. The Grand Hike — 14 to 15.7 miles long depending on the route selected — brings upward of 270 people out to hike from the train station in Westport to the Essex Inn where a block party with food, live music and kids activities will top off the day.

Hikers may pick up healthy snacks and drinks from four oases spread along the route at no charge. The oases are sponsored by local businesses and groups including the Dogwood Bread Company, Essex Initiatives, Dak Bars, the Village Meat Market and DaCy Meadow Farm.

Hikers will park their cars in Essex between 10-10:30 a.m. and catch a shuttle bus to the check-in at Westport to begin their walk back to Essex. The shuttle buses will run all day between the Essex Inn and Westport, and hikers can join or leave the Grand Hike at any of those oases as well.

The Grand Hike finishes with a celebratory block party at The Essex Inn. Hikers will mark their finish by banging the gong and then enjoying refreshments and relaxation. Local band Back in Time will perform their traditional and Americana music.

Hikers may take a commemorative photo from Overtime Photography, and kids will get to make their own hiking medal at the kids art table with the help of Erin Hall Studio. Face painting will be offered as well for all. A buffet dinner will be available at the Essex Inn for $15 with reservations made with the Grand Hike registration.

The Grand Hike is open to all. Registration is $30. There is no cost for hikers under age 17. Nonhikers are welcome at the dinner and block party but do need to make a reservation in advance. To register to hike or for a dinner reservation, visit champlainareatrails.com or call the CATS office at 518-962-2287.