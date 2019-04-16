Grange volunteers begin restoration at Whitcomb

× A folk-art sign, hand painted, was found inside Whitcomb garage and will be kept as a treasure from the building’s long use as a repair shop and used car lot. Plans are to keep the Whitcomb’s name on the front and the weathered sign that lines the roof intact.

WHALLONSBURG | A large work crew from the Whallonsburg Grange volunteer pool began renovating the Whitcomb Garage for use by area crafts persons as reclaimed maker space.

The official renovation launch began on the first warm day of spring. And it ended with four large workshop areas cleared of old wet drywall, floors rebuilt, swept and orderly with the roof secured. Whallonsburg Grange Association purchased the building in December intent to renovate for small-business start-ups. And all hands provided a big push forward.

SAFE ROOM

An icon of the hamlet community in Essex, Whitcomb’s operated for decades as a car repair shop and used car sales lot.

Many of the old gadgets, shelves, a bag of unused coal for an old pot-bellied coal stove and one huge Victor combination safe remain in place, marking both a sense of bustling business bygone days and promise for new industry.

The Sun asked Grange Association Vice President Andy Buchanan if they know the combination to the ornate safe, which touts patent dates into the 1800s on an inner door.

“We don’t,” he chuckled.

The safe weighs hundreds of pounds, if not a thousand, and likely will hold its spot for the time being.

“It’s the safe room,” Buchanan grinned.

‘SHARED SPACE’

Joe Becker of Westport plans to use of one big workshop (one of four) with bay doors that face west.

A carpentry and construction craftsman, Becker said having such a room will help his business grow.

“The limiting factor for me has been having shop space,” he said on renovation day.

“And I like the idea of it being shared space, it will bring extra energy to the process. And it’s an awesome location for it, too.”

The western bay faces directly toward Sayre Road, a crossroad that encircles open fields and rolling hills stretching toward Lewis.

Becker thinks of renewal at Whitcomb Garage as a creative arm of what the grange has already built at the big hall in theater, kitchen and meeting building space the road.

Buchanan said that the Whitcomb bays are filled, as interest in available shop rooms spread quickly when they announced the project last winter.

“We found several partners willing to put sweat equity into the building,” Buchannan said.

“We have interest in a pop-up ice cream stand, maybe also a bar that would open during shows at the grange,” Buchanan said.

“We would place the retail area in the middle. It’s really a community project and will evolve.”

Among crafts persons ready to reclaim the garage are woodworkers, metalworkers and MakeBoro, of Essex, with a plan to use the central “office” area with two big pane windows overlooking Route 22 as a retail area.

Restoration in coming months will refinish the building’s exterior, removing water damaged wood from the ceilings and equipping interior work bays.

‘INFANTILE STAGE’

Kevin Shaw, part of the MakeBoro organization in Willsboro, is helping develop maker space at Whitcomb’s Garage.

The former IGA building in Willsboro, he said, is a longer-term project.

And they have a group ready now to establish crafts, metalworking shop and design programming for community events.

“It would be a multi-use space for crafts people of all kinds,” Shaw said of the “safe” room, lined as the walls are with tin.

“We would use the room for lecture courses and community driven events. We’re at the very infantile stage,” Shaw said.

Behind the garage, a flat, open field stretches wide toward the Boquet River.

And there the Grange Association hopes to build a play area for children and an open air venue for summer shows.

The grange’s Whitcomb Garage Committee will meet in early May to lay out next steps in the renovation plan. The group plans to host a yard sale on Memorial Day Weekend.

Shaw and Buchanan encourage makers with ideas needing space for programs or work-related projects to contact them at either the Grange or MakeBoro via email: admin@thegrangehall.info or connect@makersguildinc.org.