Grant awarded for Ti BackPack Program

× Expand File photo

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Central School was awarded a $3,500 grant by the Pearsall Adirondack Foundation for the school’s food distribution programs.

These programs include the BackPack Program, run by members of Ticonderoga Central Schools and the Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga who send eligible students home each Friday during the school year with backpacks filled with nutritious foods to help them eat healthy over the weekend.

Eligible students also receive food during the summer when the free breakfasts and lunches at school are not available.

Organizers said they appreciate the foundation’s support which will enable local kids with added nutrition to take better advantage of the growth and educational opportunities they have at school.

The program began in January 2013 with 30 students and is now serving over 100 students from Ticonderoga Central Schools in the 2018–19 school year. Ticonderoga Kiwanis members also work with other area school officials on their backpack programs.

In total, the BackPack Program serves over 250 students at seven schools including Crown Point Central, St. Mary’s, Putnam Central, Schroon Lake, Moriah Central and Peru Central schools. The grants provided by the Pearsall Adirondack Foundation have enabled this expansion.

Organizers say they hope to expand the program further. The cost to sponsor a child for one year is $183, and all donations are used to purchase the food to fill the backpacks from the Regional Food Bank of Northeast NY.

For more information or to donate, contact John Bartlett at jbartlett1@nycap.rr.com.