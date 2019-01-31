Grant awarded to Backpack Program

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga area Backpack Program has been awarded a $10,000 grant by the Joy in Childhood Foundation, an organization that provides grants to hundreds of non-profits to make a difference in the lives of kids across the country.

Due to the program’s reliance on volunteers, all donations are used to purchase food from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York to fill the backpacks.

Kari McHugh, executive director of the Joy in Childhood Foundation, said she is “pleased to provide” the grant to the backpack program.

The backpack program is a joint effort between Ticonderoga Central Schools and the Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga which sends eligible students home each Friday with backpacks filled with nutritious foods to help them eat healthy over the weekend.

The program began in January 2013 with 30 students and is now serving over 265 at seven schools including Ticonderoga Central, Crown Point Central, St. Mary’s, Putnam Central, Schroon Lake, Moriah Central and Peru Central.

Overseers of the program have also organized a summer food program which provides a full week of food for eight weeks in July and August.

Organizers said they are grateful for the grant and hope to continue to grow and expand the program to serve more children. The cost to sponsor one child in the program for one year is $183.

For more information or to donate, contact John Bartlett at jbartlett1@nycap.rr.com.