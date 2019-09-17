Grant awarded to Ticonderoga BackPack Program

TICONDEROGA | The International Paper Foundation recently awarded a grant to the Ticonderoga Area BackPack Program. Started in 1952, the Foundation provides millions of dollars in grants annually to nonprofit organizations that address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work. Its signature causes are children’s hunger, health and wellness and disaster relief. These funds will be used to match donations to the BackPack Program from September through the end of November 2019. This will enable donors to double the impact of their donations in helping local area children eat healthily. The BackPack Program sends young children from local schools home for the weekend with backpacks filled with nutritious, shelf-stable and easily prepared foods. IP staff volunteers fill the backpacks on a regular basis.

The program runs throughout the year and provides food on 33 weekends during the school year and in the summer months as well. The BackPack Program purchases its food for the backpacks from the Regional Food Bank of NE NY, which plans the menus for the weekends, orders the food and delivers it to schools throughout the North Country.

The Ticonderoga Area BackPack Program is a fairly new initiative, which started in 2013. The initial rollout of the program served 30 deserving kids at the Ticonderoga Elementary School. Thanks to the help of generous donors and organizations like International Paper, the program has been able to expand from this relatively modest start. We are extremely grateful for IP’s support of our efforts to help local kids.

At the end of the last school year, the BackPack Program was providing additional nutrition to 270 eligible children from 7 local area schools: Ticonderoga, Crown Point, St. Mary’s, Putnam, Schroon Lake, Moriah and Peru. On an annual basis, that is over 8,500 backpacks filled with nutritious foods, which is the equivalent of almost 52,000 meals. In addition, there is the summer food program, which provides an additional 7,500 meals.

The hope is to be able to continue to expand this program and provide additional food for more and more local area children who need our help. The cost to sponsor one child for an entire school year is only $183. One hundred percent of all donations are used to purchase the food to fill the backpacks for deserving local area children. Donations to this cause are tax-deductible.

For more information, contact John Bartlett at jbartlett1@nycap.rr.com.