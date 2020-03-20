Grant Program to Support Local Food System Amid COVID-19 Crisis

SARANAC LAKE | The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted some critical stress points in our local food system. Farmers have reported labor issues, market closures and fears of supply chain disruption. To bolster local food security and ensure the resilience and sustainability of local farms, the Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) has announced a $100,000 Local Food Security Grant opportunity for farms in its 14-county service area.

The new program, which was launched on March 19, will be accepting proposals from regional farmers until Tuesday, April 10, 2020. Details about the application process can be found on the ANCA website. The grant funds are made possible by the same anonymous donors who supported the 2019 Local Farm Grant program, which awarded nearly $104,000 to eight regional farmers.

“As we all begin to realize the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic and community impacts it could have in our region, ANCA is working on ways we can support our local small businesses through the crisis,” said the regional economic nonprofit’s executive director, Kate Fish. “We turned this new grant program around quickly over the last several days in order to begin that effort.”

Awards between $2,500 and $25,000 are available to fund projects that enhance food and farm security in the region. Examples may include, but are not limited to, projects that support and expand supply chains, crop storage facilities, farmer subsidies so products can be offered to the public at reduced cost, and expansion of direct marketing options.

“The timing of the coronavirus situation is really challenging as farmers are ramping up their activities and preparing for the growing season,” said ANCA Local Food System Coordinator Adam Dewbury. “Small farms, in particular, are going to have a hard time coping with the economic uncertainties that lie ahead. We hope this grant program will help alleviate some of the stress local farms experience over the next several months.”

The Request for Proposals for the Local Food System Security Grant Program can be found on ANCA’s website at adirondack.org/FoodSystemSecurityGrant. Proposals are due by midnight on Tuesday, April 10, 2020. Questions about the RFP or the grant program can be directed to ANCA Local Food System Coordinator Adam Dewbury at adewbury@adirondack.org.

ANCA is an independent, nonprofit corporation with a transformational approach to building prosperity across northern New York. ANCA’s community-informed, results-driven strategies for local food producers, small business owners, would-be entrepreneurs, and municipal innovators offer targeted interventions that are designed to keep wealth and value in local communities.