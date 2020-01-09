× Expand Photo provided Newcomb Museum Architectural rendering of planned Newcomb museum and visitor center.

NEWCOMB | Many a scenic hill and dale boasts of having finest best view in the Adirondacks, but the town of Newcomb’s claim from Overlook Park is as strong as anyone’s. From this spot, located along Route 28N, the High Peaks of Essex rise dramatically out of the rolling wilderness; green in summer, snow-capped in winter, purple or golden at dawn and dusk and always spectacular.

It is a vista few Adirondack travelers ever see and Newcomb wants to change that.

Along with natural beauty, another of Newcomb’s assets is a unique history that includes the old mining outpost of Tahawus and the Great Camp Santoni. Newcomb currently tells that history from a small house next to the town hall, but it’s limited to one featured exhibit at a time, and some of Newcomb’s greatest historical treasures remain locked away out of public view for want of space.

But that — and, Newcomb hopes, its relative obscurity — is about to change thanks to a grant that will help build a $1.5 million museum and regional welcome center at Overlook Park. The grant will pay 75% of the costs, with the rest being locally matched.

“The residents of Newcomb are grateful to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for providing this funding opportunity and the Regional Economic Development Council for their consideration in selecting our community project for this funding,” said Newcomb Supervisor Robin DeLoria. “Newcomb could not have moved forward on this project without this funding support.”

Deputy Supervisor Wes Miga said plans for the center began to form 10 years ago as part of the town’s comprehensive plan, and is part of a broader project to concentrate what might be thought of as Newcomb’s center into one identifiable area. Newcomb’s government and commercial community is spread out for miles, and visitors “don’t know when they’ve gotten here and they don’t know when they’ve left,” Miga said.

With the health center, golf course, year-round comfort facilities, pavilion, and of course that view, the museum and visitor center will give Newcomb more of a central hub that’s recognizable to travelers. “We want to knit all this together to create more of a town center,” Miga said.

The state has an interest in promoting Newcomb, since it is investing heavily in luring recreational tourists away from the crowded, northern entrances to the Peaks through the length of Keene Valley. The state has added significantly to the Forest Preserve south of the High Peaks, including Boreas Ponds, a sublime coalescence of waters from which numerous towering mountains are visible. It has also opened the Frontier Town campgrounds and laid plans for community-connecting snowmobile trails. The southern access to the Peaks for hikers focuses on the Upper Works trailhead, which, as the name implies, has a rich mining history, including the remains of an old ghost town and iron furnace. It was also from this point that Vice President Teddy Roosevelt was called down from the flanks of Mount Marcy to take the reins of government from a dying President William McKinley.

The Open Space Institute, with help of the town, is planning a substantial investment in the area to make it more attractive, functional and interesting for hikers and history fans.

Miga said the new museum will be large enough for multiple exhibits, including some of the current museum’s larger pieces including a guideboat and a piano from Camp Santanoni. It’s hoped the larger, more formal space will also inspire residents to donate artifacts of their own that would have public interest.

The museum and welcome center was the product of multiple meetings and broad public outreach intended to make everyone feel as if they had a hand in the plans. All that homework helped land the grant.

Newcomb “was very well prepared and in a position to win due to countless hours of dedication and planning,” DeLoria said. “As we move forward with project scheduling and public meetings, rest assured the citizens of Newcomb who truly deserve the credit for this vision will be recognized. This was a team effort which took many years to become a reality.” ■