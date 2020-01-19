Grants fund utilities, economy, recreation in southern Essex

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Ti Grants - Golf Course The Ticonderoga Golf Course received $250,000 to help rebuild its clubhouse, which was lost to fire in 2018.

TICONDEROGA | Southern Essex County received a thick slab of state funding from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2019 Regional Economic Development Council grants, led by help for ongoing public works projects in Ticonderoga and Port Henry.

Ticonderoga received a $5 million grant that will refurbish — both below ground and above — the principle corridor linking the downtown with Lake George. The primary goal is to end storm-related overflows of sewage that has not been fully treated into the La Chute River, which flows into Lake Champlain. Along with new utility lines, the project will also make The Portage street more attractive and durable.

The Ticonderoga golf course also received a $250,000 grant to help rebuild its clubhouse, which burned in the spring of 2018. Grant funds will be used for Phase 2, which includes the replacement of the public restaurant, special event space, and the furniture, fixtures, and equipment that will make the facility accessible to the public, as well as increase visitation.

And the Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance received $20,000 to create feasibility studies for pivotal buildings in Downtown Ticonderoga.

In Moriah, the state provided $750,000 to address the deteriorating condition of the public sewer and water system in a low to moderate-income residential neighborhood. Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said the work will include sewer and water lines along the dead-end streets off of College Street, including First, Second, Third, Oak and Ridge lanes. The town hopes the project will go to bid by the fall. “For the doomsayers who said that we’d never get any grant money after the town dissolved, that’s not too bad,” the supervisor said.

Moriah will also receive $300,000 to improve handicapped access to its Town Hall, a historic building that was built as corporate offices for the iron-mining industry — more than a century before the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Scozzafava said the money will be used primarily for wheelchair accessibility to the building and accessible bathrooms. The modifications are much needed, he said, but cautioned that “$300,000 in today’s world doesn’t go very far on a historical building. So we’re not going to get the place fully renovated.”

Also receiving a sizable grant was the town of Newcomb, which will build a museum and visitor center on a scenic venue that overlooks the High Peaks from the south. The $1.2 million grant will supply the lion’s share of the funding for the facility, which will also be used as a community and regional meeting center.

And finally, the Town of Crown Point will receive $30,000 to complete an engineering report that examines treatment options to meet new phosphorus and ammonia limits at its new wastewater treatment facility. ■