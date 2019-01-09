Grants to bolster farm-to-school programs in Essex, Warren counties

× Expand File photo Newcomb Central School Kitchen Manager David Hughes is managing the district’s farm-to-school program.

WARRENSBURG | New York state has announced $1.5 million in grants to support farm-to-school programs across the state.

The funding has been awarded to 18 projects and organizations, including Cornell Cooperative Extensions in Essex and Warren counties, both of whom received slightly less than $100,000 each.

Funds will be used to hire coordinators who will oversee programming at participating school districts with the goal of steering locally produced fruits and vegetables into student bellies.

Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warren County Executive Director Dr. James Seeley said stakeholders are currently engaged in discussion with area farmers to determine inventory.

Participating districts include Warrensburg Central, Hadley-Luzerne, Fort Ann Central School District and Glens Falls City Schools.

“The goal is to bring more fresh produce into schools to improve nutritional values as well as fight the obesity rate that plagues the nation at this point,” Seeley said. “We think we have the right people to pull it off.”

Funds will also be used to train food service staff, provide nutrition education in classrooms and cafeterias and purchase equipment to support food preparation.

The state’s “No Student Goes Hungry Program” carries financial incentives for schools, who receive a .25 per meal rebate if at least 30 percent of the ingredients on menus are locally produced.

Cornell Cooperative Extension in Essex County has hired a farm-to-school coordinator to serve as a resource for all schools in the county.

The coordinator will aid in developing all facets of programming, including procurement, developing curriculums and gardening programs and looping in 4-H and Master Gardener programs whenever applicable.

Cornell Cooperative Extension in Essex County Agricultural Resource Coordinator Dr. Carly Summers said the two-year grant program will be unique at each school depending on their size and specific challenges.

Parent and student involvement is one of most important elements in achieving farm-to-school liftoff and to get stakeholders excited, said Summers, who encouraged feedback from the community.

“Having community involvement in farm-to-school can make it much more strong,” Summers said.

Summers can be reached at 518-962-4810.

The initiative, which saw lawmakers double funding in the 2018-19 state budget, will serve more than 420,000 students statewide.