Grants will support local artists

Photo provided Grant recipient of last year's Artist Career Development Grant Alison Weld with her painting "Inner Overture 2."

ESSEX COUNTY | Officials of the Essex County Arts Council (ECAC) have announced the Artist Career Development Grant program. This program is designed to support Essex County artists of all disciplines with a specific project or opportunity that will provide a significant impact and expansion to their art career. Artists can apply for grants up to $500.

Examples of activities and expenses the ECAC Artist Career Development Grant can fund include participation in an event, conference or workshop that will help bring your career to a new level; documentation of work, rental of materials or equipment; exhibitions; mentorships; travel or accommodation costs; technical support; promotion; and registration or (non-degree based) tuition fees. The request must be related to a specific opportunity.

This year marks the second year of the Artist Career Development Grant offering.

Of the 2018 awardees, Alison Weld created a catalog of her “Symphony of Passion” exhibition at the University of Maine Museum of Art through Aug. 31; Elsa Dixon attended a workshop on Paper Paintings and Mixed Media Collage; and Stephen Longmire scanned large-format transparencies for a print exhibition at the Tahawus Windows Gallery through Sept. 2.

Applicants are invited to submit proposals by Monday, Sept. 16, for opportunities from Nov. 1 this year through Oct. 31, 2020. For full information, see the “grants” page at EssexCountyArts.org, or contact EssexCountyNYArts@gmail.com or June Curtis at 518-585-6943.

The program is made possible through generous donations to the Essex County Arts Council.