Graves auction has no winner

ELIZABETHTOWN | The historic Graves Mansion in Au Sable Forks will revert to bank ownership, after the palatial estate failed to attract any other bids at a foreclosure auction last week.

A representative for Specialized Loan Servicing out of Rochester opened the bidding at $74,700, which ironically was $300 less than the mansion cost to build in the 1880s. Except that in 1880, $75,000 would be worth $2 million in today’s dollars.

Two other parties attended the auction at the Essex County Courthouse, but did not bid.

From here, attorney Judith Pareira said the bank is likely to contact the two parties to try to work out a deal. If no agreement is reached, the mansion will probably go on the open market. Either way, she said it’s likely the property will sell for less than the bank bid.

The sale price will be miniscule to the amount it will cost to fix up the mansion, which from the outside shows visible signs of deterioration. Potential bidders were not allowed to tour the interior, but town officials believe it’s in relatively good shape, although some of its more valuable appointments have been removed and sold.

Joseph Tompkins of Crown Point, who said he was looking at the property as a potential bed and breakfast, said he still might make an offer if he’s contacted by the loan company. The other potential bidder, John Johanson of Troy, N.Y., could not be reached. The Town of Jay has also expressed interest in the property if grant money could be found for its restoration.

In a town of mostly modest architecture, the Graves Mansion is a home of startling grandeur. It sits by itself on a large lot on a side street, and is a throwback to the Au Sable Forks glory days. It was built by Henry Graves, who was something of a character and was intent on marrying into the family of an industrial tycoon — to which daughter he was wed did not seem to be of particular importance to him.

He accomplished his goal, marrying an heiress to the J. & J. Rogers Co. and working his way up the corporate ladder.

His 31-room home was both his crowning glory and his downfall. It became the social hub of the mill town and hosted a visit from President Grover Cleveland. No expense was spared in its construction, and that was the problem. The expenses were funded, it later turned out, from Graves’ ill-gotten corporate gains.

Although he lost his position with the company, Graves was allowed to stay in his grand home, where he lived until his death. ■