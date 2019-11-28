Graves Mansion on the block

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland The Graves Mansion The Graves Mansion, completed more than 130 years ago, is scheduled to be auctioned off on Dec. 4.

AU SABLE FORKS | The storied Graves Mansion, a home-born of the Industrial Revolution that some describe as the historical heart of Au Sable Forks, is expected to be auctioned off in a bank foreclosure sale next week.

The auction is scheduled to take place at the Essex County Courthouse at 10 a.m. on Dec. 4, according to auction websites and town officials.

The mansion, which was completed in 1880 and once hosted a speech by President Grover Cleveland, is as rich in backstories as it is architectural features. But its future has been hanging by a thread over the decades, as time and neglect have done their damage.

“It’s a prime piece of real estate, and there’s a lot of historic value to it,” said Jay Supervisor Archie Depo. “We don’t want to see it become run-down any further.”

Although he’s not sure it’s possible, Depo said if the town were to gain control of the Graves Mansion, grant money could be used for restoration.

Jay Town Historian Sharron Hewston said the mansion appears to be in relatively decent shape, although it needs a significant amount of work, and can only be restored by someone with some seriously deep pockets. It is closely guarded by the community, which calls it the Victorian Lady, and maintains an ad hoc neighborhood watch of the property.

The three-story mansion, in the Second Empire style, tips the scales at 15,000 square feet (that’s about a third of an acre of floor space) and boasts 32 rooms, nine baths and nine fireplaces. It was built by a clerk from Plattsburgh, Henry Graves, who married into the family of industrialists James and John Rogers.

Graves was courting James Rogers’ youngest daughter Mary, but wedding plans faltered when James told Henry that his youngest daughter could not be wed until her older sister Kate had tied the knot. On reflection, Graves decided that Kate would do, and married her instead.

The J. and J. Rodgers Co. built an empire in iron and paper, and by the late 1870s, Henry had worked his way up to president, following the retirement of his father-in-law and the death of Uncle John.

The relationship between Graves and his in-laws was not warm, and his mansion was a thumb in the eye of the Rogers family members who lived in similar, but smaller mansions of their own Second Empire houses. Lest there be any confusion about his feelings, Graves mocked his in-laws by building a barn that looked an awful lot like the Rogers’ homes.

Indeed, anytime Graves conceived a spite against someone, he responded by mimicking their quarters — his ice house was said to be a replica of a church with whom he was feuding.

Hewston said the woodwork inside is stunning, and that “no money was spared” in its construction.

Graves, as it turned out, had plenty of money to spend because he was stealing it from the company. And if landing a presidential visit was a coup, it was also a curse because, town history has it, Grover Cleveland’s attachés smelled a rat concerning Graves’ finances and tipped off the Rogers family. Outed as a thief, Graves was removed from the company, but allowed to live in the mansion’s servants quarters until his death in 1917.

SInce then, it’s had a variety of owners, not all of whom have treated the grand residence kindly. At one point it was nearly demolished for its bricks. Hewston said the town has an emotional attachment to the Graves Mansion, and that she and many others hope it winds up in the hands of people capable of stabilizing and restoring it.

“The Victorian Lady is our icon from the industrial era,” she said. ■