Green Party candidate visits Plattsburgh

Howie Hawkins visited Olive Ridleys in downtown Plattsburgh to talk about his campaign. He is a strong environmental and equal rights activist and is running for president in the 2020 election.

PLATTSBURGH | Green Party Presidential Candidate Howie Hawkins visited Plattsburgh as part of his campaign last week. He visited and met with supporters at city hall, Olive Ridleys and SUNY Plattsburgh Nov. 20-21.

Hawkins began supporting the Green Party in 1984 and ran for New York governor in 2010, 2014 and 2018. Now, running for president in the 2020 election, Hawkins has five main goals for his campaign: “quality for the ballot in all 50 states and D.C., qualify for matching funds, train local green organizers, help down-ticket green candidates and expand the Green Party among the working class, youth and people of color.”

Hawkins spoke on what he plans on doing if he is elected president. His main goal, according to him, would be to build a $27.5 trillion dollar investment to destroy greenhouse emissions within 10 years. He is looking at 2030 as a deadline to give America 100% renewable energy through the Green New Deal. Hawkins admitted being in the Green Party doesn’t give him a great shot at becoming president, but he still has ideas.

“The first day in office [I] would declare a climate emergency which gives [the president] more executive orders and powers,” Hawkins said. “I would reinstate some executive orders that Trump has repealed.”

Hawkins mentioned holding abusive police responsible for their actions, pardon whistleblowers that were convicted under “repressive” the espionage act and focus on the Green New Deal, nuclear disarmament and a new bill of rights.

“None of these basic changes we’re talking about are going to happen unless the people stand up and demand it,” Hawkins said. “If they don’t demand it, the politicians are not going to move.”

According to Hawkins, the voting system in America needs to be changed. To run for any position in the U.S., a candidate needs thousands of signatures just to run, unlike other countries. The increase of signatures needed weeds out the third parties, leaving Democratic and Republican parties the only ones that have a chance.

“This country is off the charts in terms of how hard it is to get on the ballot,” Hawkins said. “People better wake up or they’re going to find out that they’re stuck with two parties; half the people don’t vote in presidential elections because they don’t like either one of them.”

Another problem that hurts the democratic system in America, according to Hawkins, is the electoral voting. He believes that getting rid of that system to vote would make elections more fair, as third party votes that are eliminated would go to one of the main parties.

Hawkins has many other plans if elected president that focuses on the environment, weapons and war, the Bill of Rights, protecting social justice such as immigrant rights and abortions and criminal justice. To find out more about Hawkins and his political plans, visit howiehawkins.us. ■