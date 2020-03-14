Griffin & Sons to reopen Monday with limited services

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Following the Jan. 31 fire that heavily damaged the original structure, over a year ago; Rob and Ryan Griffin of Bob Griffin & Sons Automotive, have rebuilt and are set to reopen with limited services, March 16th. This photo was taken 2019, March 28th story in The Sun; titled Plans call for Griffin Automotive to rebuild.

WARRENSBURG | Bob Griffin & Sons Automotive, a landmark enterprise in Warrensburg for nearly a half-century, will be reopening Monday, March 16, initially with limited services.

The Griffin & Sons building, located at 3957 Main St. in Warrensburg, was destroyed in a fire 14 months ago, and an entirely new structure was built last year ­— and it has since been equipped with new repair apparatus.

Rob’s Motorsports, housed in the north end of the building, will be open for business starting March 16 with an array of equipment and accessories related to snowmobiles, ATVs, and motorcycles, as well as trailer parts.

Until the new repair devices are installed, Griffin & Sons will offer a range of minor automotive maintenance services, as not all of their specialized repair equipment is yet on site.

To inquire about scheduling automotive services, call 518-623-2559.

A grand opening event heralding the startup of full services is to be held in mid-April — see upcoming issues of The Sun for details. ■