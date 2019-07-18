Group aims to protect, restore lake watershed

File photo

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George Partnership recently reviewed six area environmental projects the group is coordinating, in an effort to protect the water of the lake and the ecological integrity of the region.

The Lake George Partnership consists of representatives of the Lake George Association, the Fund for Lake George and other environmental groups, the Lake George Park Commission, the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board, shoreline municipalities around the lake including both the town and village of Lake George, and Warren County government.

The Lake George Partnership was formed following the demise of the Lake George Watershed Coalition, which was disbanded months ago after its executive director Walter Decker was arrested on fraud and grand larceny charges related to alleged diversion of grant funding.

The Watershed Coalition had been a primary conduit for grant money awarded to protect the environmental quality of Lake George and its watershed.

With the formation of the Lake George Partnership, the Planning Department of Warren County took over the coalition’s role in obtaining grants as well as the primary planning and coordination of environmental projects.

Prominent in the discussion at the June 24 meeting of the Lake George Partnership was an application being prepared to seek a total of $621,000 for six major projects to improve the watershed’s environment, $463,500 of that sum from the state of New York through its Local Waterfront Revitalization program.

Warren County Senior Planner Chris Belden presented an outline of the projects — and their pending funding applications — to the other members of the Lake George Partnership.

The six projects are for work in the village and town of Lake George, and the towns of Bolton, Queensbury and Ticonderoga as well as a sixth project to be conducted by the county Public Works department to make stormwater and erosion control upgrades involving county roadways.

Lake George Village is seeking to conduct stormwater management improvements in the Schuyler Heights neighborhood near the village hall, and for the design and replacement of a rotted box culvert underneath Dieskau Street — at a total cost of $160,000.

The Town of Lake George is working toward completing engineering designs for the stormwater system between state Route 9L and the East Brook outlet. A total of $40,000 is envisioned to be appropriated for the engineering designs and to pay for the cost of materials and construction of improvements to the stormwater conveyance system in the Beatty Road area.

The Town of Bolton is seeking $166,224 from the state for a project to increase the efficiency of their wastewater pump stations near the lake. At the North and Norowal pump stations, the town is planning to install digital control systems that monitor the pumps’ performance. For Bolton’s main pump station, design and installation of a supplemental backup system is envisioned. The total project cost is estimated to be $230,000.

In the Town of Ticonderoga, stormwater and erosion control improvements are to be conducted along Baldwin and Black Point roads, at a cost of $38,000 — $27,463 of which is to be covered by state grant funds.

In the Town of Queensbury, efforts are underway to secure property as the site for the proposed Rockhurst Community Sewer System. The town is seeking grant money toward the $60,000 project to complete engineering for the sewer system and to prepare a map, plan and report that are required by the state to establish a new Rockhurst sewer district.

In another initiative, Beth Gillis, director of the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board, reviewed her agency’s new proposal to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the Lake George watershed. The document would involve an inventory and analysis of the watershed and its conditions, recommendations for environmental restoration and protection of water quality, and a remediation implementation strategy. The action plan is also envisioned to include recommendations for proposed local legislation to better protect the lake’s watershed. A sum of $61,000 is being sought to bankroll preparation of the plan.