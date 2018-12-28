Hague gets a traffic light

× Traffic has been restricted to one lane south of the hamlet, with no timetable for repair as yet. Photo by Tim Rowland

HAGUE | After all these years, residents of the tiny community of Hague were joking that they finally got a traffic light.

It’s not because of gridlock, but rather an earth slide that threatened to cave in a lane of Route 9N on the south side of the hamlet where the road hugs the shore of Lake George. The road is about 20 feet above the water and the cave-in swept away earth right up to the side of the road.

An initial detour — which would have caused a major inconvenience — was replaced with a light that restricts the road to a single lane. The light might delay a motorist for a couple of minutes, but in not a terrible burden, said Supervisor Edna Frasier.

Frasier said the bank had collapsed before, in 2012. She said she’s talked to highway engineers but has not been given an indication of when the road will be fixed.

State Department of Transportation spokesman Bryan Viggiani said the lane reduction — between Dock Road and Route 8, just south of the Hague town beach park — will allow the state agency to make repairs to a retaining wall.