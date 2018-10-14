Halloween party set in Port Henry

× Expand The pocket park next to the Moriah Chamber of Commerce will be the setting for a children’s Halloween party on Oct. 20.

The Chamber of Commerce has decorated Port Henry with 30 scarecrows.

PORT HENRY | The pumpkins are picked, the scarecrows are lashed to the street posts in Port Henry (they don’t seem to mind the indignity) and the Moriah Chamber of Commerce is ready to host local kids in a Halloween party on Saturday morning, Oct. 20.

The event will begin with a duck race at Mill Creek at the Port Henry Beach, said Chamber events coordinator Catherine Sprague.

The $5 tickets to participate can be purchased at the Chamber or at Glens Falls National Bank.

The 1st place prize of $150 is sponsored by Gene’s Hot Dog Stand; the 2nd Place Prize of $75 is sponsored by Gregory’s Pavement Marking; and the 3rd place prize of $25 is sponsored by Penelope the Clown.

After the duck race, there will be a party for kids at the pocket park next door to the Chamber of Commerce offices.

Starting at 10 a.m., participants will be treated to cider and donuts. Each child will get a free pumpkin to paint, along with other crafts provided by the Chamber and the Moriah Central School National Honor Society.