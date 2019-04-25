Hands off Champ

× Moriah Chamber of Commerce events coordinator Catherine Sprague and president Renee Anderson show some Champ swag from past and present.

PORT HENRY | Sightings of the sea monster known as Champ — and don’t dare call him mythical — have been reported up and down the length of Lake Champlain, but he makes his home in Port Henry, and the Port Henry Chamber of Commerce doesn’t want anyone to forget it.

Monster celebrations have been held in the town dating back at least 40 years, and it is in Port Henry that names of those who have seen Champ are dutifully recorded on a sign on the town’s southern edge. (Champ is family friendly, so “monster” has now been replaced with “creature.”)

But Port Henry chamber members say other lakeside communities have been making noise about being the “home of Champ,” so to strengthen their case, the chamber is seeking a grant from the Pomeroy Foundation for a folklore sign laying claim to the title.

“We have a good, solid case that we are the home of Champ, and we want to keep” the distinction, said Renee Anderson, owner of Little Champs Day Care.

The Pomeroy Foundation supports historical signs, but also signs about locations where folklore and legends have been born.

“This program recognizes that folklore generally describes traditional customs, tales, sayings, dances or art forms of a community shared by word of mouth or observation,” the Pomeroy website says. “Whether based in fiction or truth or somewhere in between, folklore comprises the things people believe, say, do and make. Folklore can be expressed in numerous ways, including as legends, folktales, myths and superstitions.”

‘ENORMOUS SERPENT’

Anderson said Champ was celebrated in Port Henry in the early 1980s with bicycle parades and souvenirs including porcelain keepsakes. Local books and businesses have focused on Champ as well, and contemporary T-shirts and souvenirs are available from Kyle Miller and Andrea Anesi who maintain a homeofchamp.com website.

“We’re getting there again,” Anderson said of Port Henry, which holds an annual Champ Day festival in July. “People come into town looking for the folklore of this great creature.”

Reported sightings of Champ — or something — go back to French explorer Samuel de Champlain, and the Iroquois before that. Newspaper accounts of an “enormous serpent” in the 1870s, and showman P.T. Barnum placed an advertisement in a Vermont newspaper in 1973 offering $50,000 (more than $1 million in today’s dollars) plus expenses to anyone who could bring him Champ’s hide.

The most recent sighting was by four visitors to the Port Henry beach last summer.