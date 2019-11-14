Hard water in Ti

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga’s new $14 million water system produces water of such pH hardness that it is damaging machinery and making it difficult for residents to lather up, a town sewer and water committee was told last week.

Measuring pH determines the acidity (softness) or alkalinity (hardness) of drinking water.

Mark Barber, owner of Burleigh’s Luncheonette, said he noticed a white film developing on his machines shortly after the town threw the valve on its new water source. The water played havoc with an ice machine, soda fountain and dishwasher before Barber installed a water softener. All told, the costs to his business exceeded $5,000.

Photo by Tim Rowland Ticonderoga’s water pumping station Ticonderoga’s new water pumping station on Street Road.

That’s on top of the higher water rates customers will have to pay for the new system itself. “I don’t know how that’s reasonable,” Barber said.

After decades of neglect that landed the town on hot water with the U.S. Justice Department and ultimately cost taxpayers $50,000 in fines for failing to comply with government orders, the town drilled a municipal well off of Street Road and shut down a system that tapped into Gooseneck Pond up in the mountains.

But well water in the valley is notoriously hard, something the town should have seen coming, said Doug Trudeau, operator of a Ticonderoga car wash. Trudeau said he’s had to add extra soap to the system so that customers will see some suds. He predicted homeowners who do not add home softeners will experience failures in their appliances. “I know what’s going to happen to everyone who owns a home,” he said.

But after what town attorney Matt Fuller called “50 years of neglect,” and the feds breathing down their necks, there was little choice. And the wells were the only cost-effective option.

“Gooseneck just could not be saved; you couldn’t afford it,” he said.

To combat the risk of disease, clean-water law demands that water from an open source such as a lake or a pond be fitted with a filtration system, something Gooseneck didn’t have. It also requires that water be stored in a capped tank or reservoir. The old system didn’t have that either. And finally, the dam on Gooseneck Pond was failing and would have taken a major financial outlay to fix.

Superintendent Joe Giordano said it was also prohibitively expensive to install a softener at the new plant, not just at the front end but at the back end when the water is treated at the sewage plant where the softening elements that were added would have to be removed.

In the end, the cost to customers was deemed to be prohibitive. “If we had done that we would be sitting here today hearing from people whose water rates had doubled or tripled,” Giordano said.

Fuller said homeowners can take “annoying” but effective measures to protect their appliances, such as draining their water heaters and pressure tanks once a year. Or they can install a water softener on their own.

Those who do “will still be way ahead of what it would have cost you (if the town had obtained soft water),” he said. “It’s not even close.”

Town officials acknowledged the water hardness is an issue. Tests indicate Ti water is at a hardness level of 11.7 grains per gallon. Water exceeding 10.5 gpg is considered “very hard.”

“I don’t disagree with your hardship, and the town will do everything it can to mitigate that hardship,” Giordano said. “Unfortunately everything is crescendoing at this juncture.”

Back when Ticonderoga was a village, it was known that the water system was running afoul of the law, but no action was taken. When the village dissolved in 1993, the town inherited the problem, but it failed to act as well — even as increasingly threatening letters from the federal government began to pile up. With the exception of New York City, every other municipality in the state had complied with clean-water law except Ticonderoga. With the new system, Ti is now in compliance.

But complying while keeping rates affordable was a struggle. Initial estimates came in at $32 million to rehab the old system. By drilling the wells, the town was able to nearly cut that cost in half, and was able to further soften the blow to ratepayers by obtaining grants and no-interest loans for the project.

Even so, annual water rates are up $32 per unit next year, and will probably experience a similar increase in 2021. With rates already escalating just to pay for the basic project, water softening was considered an unaffordable option. “We capped (the project) at $14 million so it wouldn’t be a burden to the customers,” Giordano said. “This meets health standards, but changes what people are accustomed to in terms of softness.” ■