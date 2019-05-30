Harley test rides to debut at annual Warrensburg Bike Rally

× Motorcyclists attending a recent year’s edition of the Warrensburg Bike Rally browse among a wide array of motorcycle equipment and accessories presented at the show and sale. The rally returns to the Warren County Fairgrounds this weekend for a 10-day run from May 31 through Sunday, June 9.

WARRENSBURG | The Warrensburg Bike Rally, scheduled to hold its 19th-annual edition from Friday, May 31, through Sunday, June 9, has reached a big milestone this year.

After gaining a 19 percent increase in attendance in 2018, they’ve attracted Harley-Davidson as a sponsor — and the legendary firm will be showing off their new models and offering test rides, according to event organizer Ed Zibro.

Also participating this year will be Geico Insurance, whose representatives will be writing insurance policies on site, Zibro said.

In addition to these new attractions, the rally is to host a beer concession at their food court — the rally’s first venture in offering alcoholic beverages.

“Were very pleased to have these three national sponsors — Harley-Davidson, Budweiser and Geico,” Zibro said. “We’ve got much more going on this year.”

The rally, a 10-day outdoor show and sale of motorcycling equipment and accessories, is open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily at the Warren County Fairgrounds on Schroon River Road a mile and a half northeast of the Warrensburg hamlet. The rally has no entry fee.

Harley-Davidson will on site Friday, May 31, through Sunday, June 2.

In addition to hosting nearly double the number of vendors, the rally is to host an expanded range of entertainment. Elvis tribute artist Joe Ramsey will be performing Monday, June 3, through Saturday, June 8 — plus several regional bands will likely be performing. Joining them will be a tattoo artist known as The Purple Pirate with his comedy routines, scheduled for 5 p.m. daily.

Catering to motorcyclists attracted to the region for world-famous Americade, the rally features motorcycle accessories, equipment and services, including bike trailers, three-wheeler conversions and pinstriping, plus biker clothing, leather goods, hats, helmets, crafts, jewelry and eyewear. Some vendors will be servicing motorcycles and conducting equipment installations on site.