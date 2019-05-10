Hawks ahoy

× Glen Chapman of Ticonderoga directs the view of birders in search of hawks on a hike up Coot Hill.

CROWN POINT | Coot Hill, just over 1,000 feet above sea level, has a stony summit frosted with a stubble of blueberries and juniper. Most people come for the view of Lake Champlain to the east, a meandering ribbon of blue nestled among rolling farm fields and framed handsomely by the Green Mountains of Vermont.

But it’s to the west where the raptors play.

Here, the mountainside plunges into a deep horseshoe of a canyon forested with hemlock and cedar broken by the occasional rock face and waterfall. Winds entering the canyon have nowhere to go but up, and on a blustery day, standing upright at the top is a considerable challenge.

Raptors traveling up the ornithological throughway that is the Champlain Valley stop off at Coot Hill to ride the wind currents in search of mates, food and, by all appearances, fun.

‘LIKE A DISPLAY’

Recently, naturists Glen and Malinda Chapman of Ticonderoga led a group of hikers on a hawk watch up Coot Hill during a hike sponsored by Champlain Area Trails (CATS), a trail developer and land conservancy based in Westport.

“This is a great location because it’s on their migratory route,” Malinda said. The hawks “come up over the ridge and get some lift on these thermals. When they’re circling overhead it’s easier to tell what they are.”

The first soaring specimen the group of about 15 spotted drifting over Coot Hill was a black vulture, which “is a rare bird in this area,” Malinda said. Smaller than the more familiar turkey vulture, and with white-tipped wings, the bird’s range is advancing more to the north because of climate change, Malinda said.

Glen Chapman said this is a good time of year to see hawks as they pass through on their way north. And they seem to be enjoying themselves.

“They’ll fly up high and then do a swooping dive, like a display,” he said.

LOW PEAKS

There are about 10 species of hawks common to the Champlain Valley, although not all fit the same migratory pattern. Rough legged hawks breed in the Arctic, then show up to winter in the comparatively balmy Adirondacks.

About a half hour into the hike, Michael Karp of Paradox spotted two bald eagles flying above Bulwagga Bay. Karp said he and his wife, Lois Glen-Karp, have been casual bird watchers since becoming interested in the Crown Point banding program.

Those interested in bird sightings by the Chapmans and others can follow them on the eBird website and app, where they post their sightings. The sightings on Coot Hill of late include hawks, osprey, vultures, ravens, falcons, flickers, eagles, ducks, turkeys, woodpeckers and songbirds.

The short and relatively easy hike up Coot Hill begins at the end of Lang Road at the historic Lang Cemetery, which includes the graves of Civil and Revolutionary war soldiers. It’s among what CATS calls the Low Peaks, which are easier, drier and less crowded than the High Peaks to the west.

“It’s great to see this turnout today since the day started out so dreary but CATS outdoor programs are always well attended because people enjoy learning about our beautiful Champlain Valley and the flora and fauna,” CATS Executive Director Chris Maron said.

“We have the Grand Hike coming up in two weeks on May 11 and a full schedule of upcoming workshops on mushroom foraging, edible plants, songbirds and outdoor photography.”

Details on upcoming events are available at champlainareatrails.com.