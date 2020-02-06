Heading back to the island

× Expand Timothy Kuratek/CBS Entertainment SURVIVOR Sophie Clarke in a scene from Survivor: Winners a War, which premiers Feb. 12 on CBS. Clarke has returned to the show she won in 2011 as one of 20 champions vying for the “best of the best” title.

LOS ANGELES | In the fall of 2011, North Country television fans were abuzz with the CBS television show, Survivor, as Willsboro native Sophie Clarke not only appeared on the show, but won the $1,000,000 grand prize for the season.

Now, after nine years, Clarke returns to the island in Survivor: Winners at War, as one of 20 former champions who return to the game to prove who is the “best of the best.”

“It was really intimidating going in, not just because all of these people had won but also because I have always been a huge fan of the show and many of them I had seen when I was watching the show at 12 years old and wanted to be just like that,” said a humble Clarke of the new challenge. “So I was going to compete not just against winners but in many ways role models to me. A lot of these winners are known as the best winners of all time, and I am not one of those, I’m in the middle of the pack when you look at them.”

The new season of Survivor will premier Wednesday, Feb. 12, 8 p.m. on CBS, bringing Clarke back into the game after nine years away.

× Expand CBS Entertainment Left, Sophie Clarke’s promotional photo from her 2011 appearance on Survivor. Right, Clarke’s current promotional photo for Winners at War.

“After my first season, I was getting calls every year from casting asking if I was interested, and usually it would either not pan out on their end or it would not pan out on mine,” Clarke said. “I thought that maybe one day this would happen so when I got the call this year saying this was going to happen I was definitely excited.”

Preparation

Clarke said there were differences in the way she prepared for the new season and 2011.

File photo The Dec. 24, 2011 cover of the Valley News, detailing Sophie Clarke’s win on Survivor.

“The first time I won Survivor I did a bunch of random things I thought would help me get prepared, like I bought fish from the Price Chopper and tried to learn how to scale it,” she said. “This time I felt like I was a little more prepared, so I really tried to watch some of the old seasons of the show to see who I would be up against and made a dossier on each of the contestants with what were their strengths and weaknesses.”

Clarke added she also trained physically and mentally for the show.

“I did some workouts I thought would be helpful for the challenges,” she said. “I did a lot of Yoga and a lot of strength and balance exercises. I did a lot of puzzles and figured out as many different kinds as I could.”

By preparing in this way, Clarke said she felt she gave herself the best chance to compete at the game in her way.

“There are so many different ways to win Survivor, and my way, which is more brainy and maybe strategic won one year, so maybe I could win again. We all have a shot using our own strategy,” she said.

× Expand Keith Lobdell In 2011, Sophie Clarke returned to Willsboro as Survivor champion and spoke at her alma mater, Willsboro Central, about the experience.

The life of a Survivor champion

When Clarke claimed the Survivor title, she had just graduated from Middlebury College and was on her way to medical school in New York City.

“I decided I really didn’t want to practice so I went into health care consulting ever since,” said Clarke, adding she also celebrated a milestone event this past year.

“After the show taped this summer, I got married in Willsboro at my parents house and we just moved out to California for my husband’s job.”

Clarke said the experience shaped her life in many ways.

“I went on when I was really young at 21 and it was a really formative experience and it was such an incredible and intense challenge,” said Clarke of her 2011 experience. “The money has helped to put myself through med school and come out without any loans on the back end, but also it has helped to shape some of my really difficult decisions, it gave me the confidence to make life decisions to go off and do something new.”

Clarke added it helps her out when she needs motivation, as well.

“It also helps me when I am at the gym and I don’t feel like I can run that last mile I will yell at myself in the back of my head and say, Sophie, you won Survivor, you can run this one mile.”