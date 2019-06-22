Health committee meets about proposals

PLATTSBURGH | Director of Community Services Richelle Gregory came to the recent Clinton County Health Committee meeting to discuss the needs of local mental health and addiction services, including the Community Resource Center, the Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery in Clinton County (SPARCC) and the Child Advocacy Center. Gregory pitched the proposals requesting funding for the centers earlier this month.

The Community Resource Center, which opened in November 2018, was created by the City Police Department in an attempt to help with prevention against substance use, show compassion for those in the community and end the “stigma associated with Law Enforcement,” according to the grant proposal.

The proposal asks for $61,400 total to keep the center going, as well as expand the outreach, education, support and community linkages for the resource center. The center is also looking to use the money to hire a Recovery Peer Coach, as well as funding community events that “reduce stigma by bringing people in the community, those in recovery and the general population together in substance free socialization events that can provide education and information on community resources.”

The Community Resource Center is working with the office of Assemblyman Billy Jones to secure funds for the center, as well as receiving support from Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

SPARCC is also seeking grants from New York for a total of $19,600 for the upcoming Live Well. Be Well. event. The event will be a sober one, to end the stigma between alcohol and fun. It promises to be “a positive experience in a substance free environment while setting an example of a healthy lifestyle,” according to the proposal.

Lastly, the Child Advocacy Center, which has been around for 10 years, educating the community on the issues regarding childhood trauma, is looking for $8,000 for a two-day conference, the Hope Changes Everything Conference, in October. The conference, which hosts more than 400 people across New York, Vermont and Canada, focuses on child abuse exploitation and trafficking; $3,000 is going toward the presenter (Jermaine Galloway) fee and $5,000 is to go to the conference trainer fee and remaining travel expenses.

Along with these grant proposals pitched at the meeting, Gregory also expressed concerns for mental health issues in the city, especially the workforce and school. Gregory is looking for more support for mental illness, including a 24-hour available way to get in touch with clinics across the region, as well as getting more staff for the clinics.