Health department seeking feedback on community health survey

TICONDEROGA | Community members are invited to take a short survey about health made by the Essex County Health Department.

The survey asks residents questions about individual and family health challenges, social and environmental issues and accessing care.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our community members to tell us what they experience. We want to use survey information to help us better understand what’s going on in our communities,” said Public Health Director Linda Beers.

This survey is part of a broad Community Health Needs Assessment. Assessments are done every few years by local health departments and hospitals.

Results are used to decide which health issues need to be addressed and to match programs and services with the needs of local communities.

The 10 minute survey is available online throughout the month of January at surveymonkey.com/r/2019CHAResidentSurvey.

All responses are anonymous and maintained confidentially.