Health dept., police investigate visited locations

PLATTSBURGH | Through “contact tracing” efforts, community agencies are working together to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Clinton County by determining which locations confirmed individuals may have visited while exhibiting symptoms.

According to a Sunday, Mar. 29 press release from the health department, known locations recently visited by a symptomatic individual included “Beekmantown Central School, SUNY Plattsburgh, Sawatdee Restaurant, Koto Restaurant, Eclipse Gym, Hannaford and a taxi company” as well as an undetermined number of visits to Wal-Mart between Mar. 11 and Mar. 24.

“We ask that anyone who experiences symptoms that include cough, fever or shortness of breath, consider themselves likely to have COVID-19,” said Clinton County Health Department Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff, advising residents to then "take appropriate steps based upon your symptoms.”

All locations listed above have been notified as the investigation continues. “The [Clinton County] Sheriff’s Department is investigating financial transactions to further track the movements of this individual”, according to the release.

Individuals should connect with their healthcare providers to determine the best courses of action when evaluating symptoms. Severe shortness of breath, severe chest pains and a blue-ish tint to lips or face are listed among “serious symptoms” in the release, worthy of a 9-1-1 call.

The current tally of “lab-confirmed” cases in the county is at 14, which includes the case previously identified at Clinton Correctional Facility. There have been zero fatalities and four recoveries so far, the release said.