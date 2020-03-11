Health facilities changing policies for Coronavirus

File Photo CVPH Logo

PLATTSBURGH | As the Coronavirus now spreads through New York, local health-care facilities are changing protocols and offering advice to those facing COVID-19-like symptoms.

In accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) is urging anyone who is mildly ill and believes they may have COVID-19 symptoms to call their health-care provider or the hospital Emergency Department before seeking treatment.

By explaining the symptoms prior to arrival, providers can take necessary steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed if and when the illness comes to the northern region.

“We understand that it might seem scary and you want to get tested. But in reality, getting tested will not change how you get treated,” CVPH Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Keith Collins said in a news release.

“By staying home and managing your symptoms, you can help limit the risk of spreading the virus or being exposed to it yourself if you don’t actually have it.”

In light of the situation and possible threat of COVID-19 and influenza, CVPH’s Skilled Nursing Facility has asked anyone with a fever, shortness of breath, cough, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea to refrain from visiting.

The H.K. Freedman Renal Center is restricting visitors in the treatment area only, officials said.

As sanitizing products fly off Plattsburgh shelves in mass, hospital officials are reminding residents that while concerning, majority of people who get the virus will only be mildly ill and will not need medical attention or hospitalization.

But, Collins said, “It is never too early to be ready. We are doing everything we can to provide the best care possible for our patients, keep our employees safe and prevent the spread of the disease throughout the community.”

CVPH is continuing to work with county and state officials to prepare itself for the virus’ potential arrival.

Other care facilities in the area, such as Meadowbrook Healthcare in Plattsburgh, have also adopted new visitation guidelines to help curb the virus’ potential spread.

Local residents are being advised to call ahead and ask about current visitation policies before going to any extended-or short-term care facilities in the coming weeks. ■