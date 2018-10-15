Heart Bay Lodges to host TACC mixer

TICONDEROGA | Heart Bay Lodges will host the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) October After Business Mixer and Networking Event on Thursday, Oct. 18 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Heart Bay Lodges is located at 551 Baldwin Rd. in Ticonderoga.

“We are excited to be hosting our first After Business Mixer with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce,” said Sue Hill of Heart Bay Lodges. “We look forward to fellow chamber members and representatives from Ticonderoga Area businesses and organizations coming to see what Heart Bay Lodges has to offer. The event will take place in the main house with an opportunity to see a cottage or two.”

Heart Bay Lodges is located on Northern Lake George and offers a varied selection of cottage or house rentals with docks and great views in a private setting. Heart Bay Lodges offers rentals during the summer, spring, fall and winter as well as year-round rentals.

The chamber’s “After Hours Mixers” provide a networking forum for chamber members and area business people in addition to showcasing the site of the host as well as promoting the door prize sponsors.

Sponsors providing door prizes are Bridge Point Communication, Bodette’s Barbecue Catering, Glens Falls National Bank, Sugar & Spice Country Shoppe and the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.

Networking is a key component of chamber membership and business marketing. Chamber members, area businesses and organizations are encouraged to take advantage of this and all networking opportunities. Join the chamber to reconnect with area businesses and organizations, meet new people and take advantage of the opportunity to hear from the hosts.

In addition, use this opportunity to share information with the chamber and get to know all of the local businesses and organizations.

For more information on Heart Bay Lodges, visit heartbay.org or call 518-585-7654.

For more information on the networking event, contact the TACC at 518-585-6619 or visit ticonderogany.com. Stay up to date on news, events and area information by following the TACC on Facebook.