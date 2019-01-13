Heating assistance available

× Expand File photo Heating assistance is available for residents of Clinton County through the Department of Social Services.

PLATTSBURGH | In the North Country, the cost of heating a home through the frigid winters months can prove too much for some residents to shoulder.

That’s where Clinton County’s Heat Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, may be able to help.

HEAP provides benefits to low-income families who may struggle with the cost of heating their homes.

Residents are eligible primarily if they receive SNAP benefits, temporary assistance or supplemental security income, or if their monthly income in within the program’s guidelines.

Depending on the size of a resident’s household, that income cap could range from $2,391 per month to more than $6,918 if there are over 11 people living in a single home.

Those eligible can either receive one regular HEAP benefit per season, or an emergency HEAP benefit, if their heating source is in imminent danger of being shut off or depleted.

“During the 2017-2018 HEAP season we processed approximately 3,114 applications for the regular benefit and 2,147 applications for the emergency benefit,” said Gretchen Crowningshield, the Clinton County Department of Social Services’ HEAP coordinator.

This year those numbers are on track to exceed last season.

“So far this 2018-2019 HEAP season we have received 2,452 regular applications,” she said.

Crowningshield said it was unclear whether the increase in applications stemmed from an increased awareness of the program, more residents having a difficult time, or some other reason.

The emergency HEAP program opened Jan. 2, and in 48 hours, the department had already received 126 applications.

The regular HEAP season opened on Nov. 13 and is scheduled to close March 15.

Applications are only accepted during that period, and are generally processed within 30 days, she said.

“However, if a household is experiencing a heating crisis, we will certainly address that the same day that they apply.”

Those who many need heating assistance this season may apply by visiting the Department of Social Services on Durkee Street in Plattsburgh, their local JCEO office, the Office for the Aging on Margaret Street in Plattsburgh, or by visiting mybenefits.ny.gov/mybenefits/begin.