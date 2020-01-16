Helping hands on campus

× Expand Photo by Brian Happel SUNY Food Shelf 1 SUNY Plattsburgh staff and community members keep food and personal care items stocked at the food shelf located in Macomb Hall. Hundreds of students take advantage of the free items every year.

PLATTSBURGH | Winter break is in full swing on campus at SUNY Plattsburgh, and that means many students are home with family and friends. But for those who stay behind for the full six weeks, something as simple as a hot meal remains elusive.

“People assume that students aren’t here during the break, so they don’t need food,” Associate Director of Student Support Services at SUNY Plattsburgh Ashley Durocher said. But, that’s not the case.

Durocher pointed out another concerning belief that some folks outside the campus may hold, “There’s an assumption that if you can afford to go to college, then you have enough money to sustain yourself, which is really not true.”

During winter break, campus dining halls shut down or are very limited. Michele Carpentier, who is the Director of Special Programs at the school, noted that can be a real problem for students who are homeless and have to try and figure out where their meals are coming from daily.

Carpentier has found that some of those students will couch surf just to try and survive.

“They try to pack in as much as they can together, and they’re just trying to get through school, because college isn’t cheap.”

That’s where the campus food shelf currently located inside Macomb Hall comes in. It started in 2014 when Carpentier and other staff members heard about some students struggling with hunger. The food shelf had modest beginnings, consisting of donations that staff members made when they could.

Now, it goes through between 300 and 500 pounds of food a week. That food comes from staff members, as well as members of the community. That includes people at the Church of the Nazarene on Broad Street.

“We are always looking for ways here in the congregation to have an on the ground impact in our community,” Pastor Chad Claridy said. “We are able to show love, not just say that we do love our community, but show that love in a tangible way.”

One member of the congregation is Greg Withrow, who also happens to be Associate Director of Student Financial Services at the school. In his position, he sees the financial struggles that students deal with and decided that he wanted to help. That’s when he came up with the ministry “Campus Care,” which allows church members to donate to the school food shelf weekly.

Photo by Brian Happel SUNY Food Shelf 2 Canned vegetables, soup, pasta and rice are among the most popular items requested at the campus food shelf.

More than 3,000 items weighing more than 500 pounds have been donated to the food shelf since the program began in Sept. 2018.

“It tears me up to think that students are hungry,” Withrow said. “The nature of what I do is difficult at times. I have to be the enforcer. But, this personally helps me to give back, because most of my job is taking.”

Staff members associated with the food shelf know just how much it is appreciated by the students.

“I had a few students come in the other day and say, ‘Just so you know, if it wasn’t for your food shelf, I wouldn’t have made it through the semester.’ They don’t take it lightly,” Durocher offered. “They really are just so genuinely grateful that this is available to them.”

Durocher and Carpentier noted that the need seems to be growing, so they are always accepting donations. They said pastas, hearty soups and frozen items that are easy to cook are best. All of the residence halls are equipped with kitchenettes so that students can cook. Cereals, granola bars, snacks and personal care items such as soap and deodorant are also popular.

The food shelf also accepts financial donations so that many of those items can be bought if food is coming in at a slower pace.

”Plattsburgh always wants to help,” Carpentier said. “That’s the kind of thing we do. We’re a friendly campus and we want to make sure people are taken care of. But, it’s been very rewarding to see how much they embrace this.” ■