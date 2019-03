× Expand The Sun Logo News Stories

PLATTSBURGH | Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire that heavily damaged Henry's Pools & Spas Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were still at the site shortly after 4 p.m.

Portions of Military Turnpike were blocked off as firefighters battled the blaze.

Peru, District 3 and South Plattsburgh were among the departments called.

Major damage to the business was visible.

More information will be added to this report as it becomes available.