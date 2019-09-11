HHHN, UVM collaborate on new Ti Health Center

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided CEOs and board members of University of Vermont, Elizabethtown Community Hospital, and Hudson Headwaters Health Network symbolically break ground at the site of the new health center at the Ti Hospital campus. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided A rendering of the projected look of the new health-center addition to the Ticonderoga Hospital and Elderwood Nursing Center. Prev Next

TICONDEROGA | The University of Vermont - Elizabethtown Community Health and Hudson Headwaters Health Network celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony in Ticonderoga at the former Moses-Ludington Hospital site Aug. 28.

The project is a partnership with Hudson Headwaters Health Network, a Queensbury-based nonprofit that operates 18 health centers in the North Country, including one in Ticonderoga.

“Today we mark another milestone in the transformation of health care in Ticonderoga and continue the development of the medical village that began two years ago” said John Remillard, president of UVM Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital, during his opening remarks of the groundbreaking ceremony.

The 10,300-square-foot primary care center will adjoin the recently remodeled Ticonderoga Campus, providing patients with easy access to imaging, laboratory and outpatient specialty services.

“With the new primary care center here on the Ticonderoga Campus, patients will have access to a range of health services in one convenient location.”

“We are rethinking rural health care,” said UVM Health Network President and CEO John Brumsted, MD. “By investing in the health care services that meet the needs of the Ticonderoga community, we are creating a new and sustainable rural health care model.”

“Thanks to the generous support of New York State, we can continue the transformation of our Ticonderoga Campus and deliver high-quality care close to home,” said Remillard.

A $5.6 million grant through New York’s Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program will fund a large portion of the $7.7 million project. The expansion of the health center to the Ti campus is a model of what is being called “a medical village,” where patients can experience a one-stop-shop in services.

The new primary care center will offer a patient-centered design, 14 exam rooms and consultation rooms for behavioral health and telemedicine. The UVM Health Network and Hudson Headwaters have also partnered to expand primary care in Clinton County, at the Champlain and Plattsburgh Family Health Centers.

“From my perspective the partnership among The UVM Health Network and Hudson Headwaters Health Network has led to one of the region’s best examples of an integrated health care delivery system,” said Tucker Slingerland, MD, CEO of Hudson Headwaters Health Network. “Our organizations, the boards of directors and many staff members have worked hard toward the establishment of the Ticonderoga Campus. Between the services provided by the various organizations, the medical needs of patients living in Ticonderoga and surrounding communities will be well covered for many years to come.”

The Hudson Headwaters Health Network Ticonderoga Health Center, which has operated in the town since 1992, will relocate upon the opening of the new Ticonderoga Family Health Center on The UVM Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital’s Ticonderoga Campus. Its 15 providers in pediatric and adult primary care, podiatry and women’s health services, as well as its full complement of nursing and support staff, integrated behavioral health and social work support teams will continue to provide services on the new campus.