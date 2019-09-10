Hibernating bats receive DEC preservation

MORIAH | In the Town of Moriah, a substantial bat hibernacula site has been found by New York State Department of Conservation (DEC), at the former Mineville Mines.

The mines caused a boom in the local economy beginning in 1824 and ceased operations digging for iron ore in the 1970s to the 1980s. The Iron Center Museum in Port Henry recalls and interprets that past era, but now a new conservation effort can give new purpose to the abandoned mines.

“A large hibernation site in the Town of Moriah can legitimately be described as the most significant remaining bat hibernation site in the Northeast,” the DEC said. “DEC keeps track of how these bats are doing, cognizant of the fact that even our efforts to do this are potentially somewhat harmful. We are careful to keep the disturbance to a minimum. Members of the public are warned that entering hibernation sites while bats are present is harmful and almost always illegal.”

DEC continues to support research efforts aimed at understanding the white-nose syndrome disease and attempts to develop a management strategy but there are no truly promising treatment approaches on the visible horizon. The hope is that the bats will adapt to the disease and with little brown bats, at least, there is some reason to hope that this might be happening.

In 2006, photographs of bats found in a Schoharie, N.Y., cave first shed light on the fungal infection that turns the muzzle and wings of the bats white. The disease is caused by the fungus Pseudogymnoascus destructans, which colonizes the bat’s skin. No obvious treatment or means of preventing transmission is known. For a few species, the disease is a death sentence. It seems that the disease is mostly a concern for hibernating bats that hibernate through the winters in the North.

New York has three native bat species: hoary bat, silver-haired bat and eastern red bat. These bats don’t hibernate here and are not in danger of white-nose impacts, as it has not been discovered in these three species. These bats fly south for the winter.

“Unfortunately, these three species make up the large majority of bats killed at wind turbine facilities; the number of bats killed in this manner seems large, currently more than 10,000 per year in New York alone, but the size of the population is not defined so it’s not currently possible to put the known fatalities into proper context. DEC is tracking the relative abundance of these three species and have not yet seen evidence of a decline. We plan to keep a close eye on this while we simultaneously encourage the wind energy industry to take protective steps that can prevent many bat fatalities while still generating clean electric energy,” the DEC said in their response.

It would also seem that all species of bats are facing population decline due to human interference.

There are, however, six species that are known to hibernate in New York, but most are currently compromised in population status. The six species are: the northern long-eared bat, the tri-colored bat, the Indiana bat, the little brown bat, the eastern small-footed bat, and the big brown bat.

The northern long-eared bat and the Indiana bat are on the endangered species list, seeing nearly a 99 percent decrease in population.

The little brown bat and the tri-colored bat are being considered for special federal protection, as their populations have declined over 70 percent.

The little brown bat used to be the most common bat in New York.

The eastern small-footed bat was rare even before white-nose, and they do get the disease, but seem to be more resistant to the disease than others and a population decline has not been measured.

The big brown bat is the most common bat in New York; strongly resistant to the disease and of the least conservation concern.

It is unclear what species of bat was discovered in the Mineville Mine, but the species is one of the hibernating bat populations. Efforts to secure their population and health have been placed by DEC. The mine will be blocked off so that human interference is curtailed to preserve the mine cave.