High Peaks Health Center opens in new building

× Expand Photo by Gayle Alexander From left to right, Tammy Devlin; Cody Whitney, RPA-C; Vanessa Desmarais, MD; Courtney Marcotte, RPA-C; and Amy Langford celebrate the opening of High Peaks Health Center in Wilmington.

WILMINGTON | The newly built High Peaks Health Center opened here last week. Officials from the University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital (ECH) broke ground on the new facility last summer, moving to expand from much smaller space in the Wilmington Town Hall.

The $1.3 million investment came with support from town officials as the hospital network purchased about two acres of open land behind the town’s Community Center.

Dr. Vanessa Desmarais is a family medicine specialist and will serve as medical director at High Peaks.

“We are a full-service primary care health center, focused on health management, and acute and chronic condition management,” Desmarais told The Sun. “We’re fully connected to the hospital in Elizabethtown and to the University of Vermont Health Network.”

‘MORE COMFORTABLE SPACE’

Last year, from their rooms adjoining Wilmington town offices, High Peaks provided some 2,500 patient visits. Health-care providers and staff hope to expand services at their new center.

“With this new facility, patients won’t need to travel as far for specialty care, so we bridge the gaps in health-care services,” Desmarais said.

In addition to wellness and acute care, the new facility can provide services for monitoring weight, blood work and management of long-term care for people all ages, from infants to elders.

High Peaks is accepting new patients, ECH spokeswoman Stephanie Davis added.

“The new facility was built to increase patient care. And here we can accommodate more patients because we have more physician rooms.”

“On Thursdays we will have two different providers; this is a much more comfortable space,” Desmarais said.

NO DISRUPTION IN CARE

Davis said hospital leaders, ECH board members, providers and staff were joined in a celebratory ribbon cutting by Town of Wilmington Deputy Supervisor Darin Forbes, staff from the Whiteface Mountain Regional Visitors Bureau, local business owners and patients of the health center.

The new facility is 3,400 square feet in size and offers a spacious, comfortable waiting room, a private registration area, four exam rooms, office space, nurses’ work station and a laboratory area.

“We are excited to have completed this project,” ECH President John Remillard said in a news release.

“Wilmington Supervisor Randy Preston and the entire town board have been great partners to us and have helped make this project possible. They recognized that a key component to having a healthy, thriving community is access to high-quality health care. I think everyone is excited to see such a beautiful finished product,” he said.

Matt Nolan, vice president and chief operating officer at ECH, said current patients experienced no disruption in care as the new building went up over the past 10 months.

“Patients were able to see their primary care provider throughout the entire construction process,” he said.

High Peaks Health Center is one of six community-based primary care centers in Essex County owned and operated by ECH.

“Through our health centers, we’re able to provide our family, friends and communities with exceptional primary care and preventive services close to home, and if they require specialty or more advanced care, they have access to all the resources of Elizabethtown Community Hospital and the University of Vermont Health Network,” Remillard said.

High Peaks Health Center is located at 18 Community Circle in Wilmington, and open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 518-946-1111.