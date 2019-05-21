Historian, vets seek gravestone for Battle of P’burgh soldier

× 1 of 2 Expand The entrance to the Boquet Cemetery in New Russia marks its founding in 1798. × 2 of 2 Expand Graves in the Boquet Cemetery mark the final resting place for many of Elizabethtown’s early settlers. The arched stone, the second one left of the tree in this photo is what remains of the stone placed for Benjamin Holcomb, Esq., seen intact in the adjacent photo taken some decades earlier and kept among Boquet Cemetery records. Prev Next

NEW RUSSIA | Ansel Holcomb was the only son of one of the first pioneer families to settle here.

He signed up to fight with the New York State Militia in a regiment lead by Capt. John Calkins, of Elizabethtown, during the War of 1812.

Photo provided by Margaret Bartley War of 1812 paystub for Ansel Holcomb from Payroll Abstracts for New State Militia, 1812-1815.

He fought for one week but in a seminal battle that helped turn the tides of war.

On Sept. 11, 1814, he was wounded at the Battle of Plattsburgh where he stood with militiamen who kept British troops from crossing the Saranac River.

Military records show Holcomb earned $1.86 for his service and indicates he was wounded Sept. 11 and died Sept. 13.

By then the battle was won and the British had retreated north.

Ansel was 21 or 22 when he died of war wounds, according to historical accounts.

Historian Margaret Bartley, who lives in New Russia, began looking into Holcomb’s military service when a distant ancestor asked where he was buried.

“I went to our list online, and there was no gravestone,” Bartley said.

The records do indicate Ansel Holcomb was laid to rest in the Boquet Cemetery, established in 1798 by early settlers at New Russia, in what that year became Elizabethtown.

Bartley continued to search news articles and military dockets related to Holcomb’s service.

“His family is here,” she said, walking past rows of gravestones at the old cemetery, which was placed high on an open knoll above what had long been the site of milling operations -- sawmills and gristmills -- powered by the Boquet River.

Lines of ancient gravestones count generations of Holcombs who lived, worked and fought here.

Benjamin Holcomb, Ansel’s father, was laid to rest under a sculpted marble stone now worn bare, likely by wind and weather.

Photos of the stone taken years ago show it marks his death on Sept. 15 in 1807, seven years plus two days before his son.

The local history tome, "Pleasant Valley," by George L. Brown, records the arrival of Benjamin Holcomb, Esq. to this region and that “... a son, Ansel by name, was mortally wounded Sept. 11, 1814 at the Battle of Plattsburgh, being shot in the side and dying Sept. 13, two days after the English turned back toward Canada. Ansel Holcomb’s body was also buried in the Boquet Valley Cemetery.”

In September 1903, Dr. Midas Elijah “M.E.” Bishop also wrote down what he learned as a child.

For years, Bishop’s letters described the days of early settlement here. They were published word-for-word in the Elizabethtown Post and Gazette newspaper.

He recalled that his uncle Jonathan Post, son of Dr. Asa Post, was also in Calkins’ company during that famous battle.

“His talk about the battle of Plattsburgh was very interesting to me when a boy. He told how Ansel Holcomb was shot through the body near his suspender button. If I remember rightly the button was driven into his body.

"Before the battle uncle told how the Americans took up the plank on the bridge. When the British came, part of them started to cross the river on the stringers, and part tried to wade the river, and then the Americans opened fire. As Uncle Jonathan expressed it ‘a good many poor fellows were seen to tumble off the bridge, and one here and there who were wading fell and floated down stream.’”

There is no recorded headstone in the Boquet Cemetery for Ansel Holcomb.

And Bartley brought the concern to the county’s Veteran’s Affairs office.

“We believe we have what we need to request a headstone from the Veteran’s Affairs Office Memorial Program,” veterans’ office coordinator Sara Smith said.

Tim Pierce, manager of the county’s veterans office, told The Sun that the government will issue headstones for unmarked graves, but it’s not guaranteed.

“They require quite a bit of detail for wars prior to the Civil War. We have a document from a payroll abstract and are assisting in the process of trying to obtain a headstone,” he said.

The process moves slowly.

But Bartley is hopeful for a fitting memorial to one of the local militiamen who died two centuries ago helping America retain its independence.