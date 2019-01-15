Historic area inn founder remembered as influential visionary

Florence E. Carrington

WARRENSBURG | A woman who not only established a prominent Warrensburg inn but helped launch a local cultural renaissance in the 1980s is being remembered by her friends and associates after her passing.

The Merrill Magee House was the first fine-dining restaurant of its era in the Warrensburg region when it opened in 1982.

Florence Carrington, founder of the Merrill Magee House restaurant and bed & breakfast along with her husband Ken, died Jan. 4 at the age of 93 in Venice, Fla..

Carrington was also a co-founder of Warrensburgh Beautification, Inc. which has been active since the early 1980s in preserving and gaining recognition for historic buildings, as well as establishing gardens and pursuing public landscaping projects around town.

Teresa Whalen, the leader of the group for decades, reflected on Carrington’s achievements.

“Florence is the reason that Warrensburgh Beautification exists, and all the projects and initiatives that have occurred under its umbrella for the past 35 years,” she said.

The Merrill Magee House was once the home of Grace Merrill Magee, the granddaughter of Stephen Griffin II, a prominent lumberman, state legislator and local town supervisor in the 1800s.

Ken and Florence Carrington purchased the Merrill Magee estate — which had been Grace Magee’s private home — and converted it into a elegant, traditional country inn.

The Carrington family operated the establishment for more than two decades.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty noted the impact that the Carrington’s many months of hard work in the renovation process and their commitment to high standards in operating their inn.

“They did a great job in revitalizing the Merrill Magee House. It was the premier restaurant locally in its time,” he said.

Their extensive renovations, besides general reconstruction, included restoration of wainscoting, and adding historically appropriate hand-stenciled wallpaper — evidence of their respect for historic buildings.

The Carringtons furnished the Merrill Magee with fine antique furniture, as well.

Geraghty said the restored, upgraded gave uptown Warrensburg a renewed gracious ambiance.

“Florence and Ken really moved the entire town forward,” he said.

The Carringtons were the first of various bed and breakfast owners in Warren County to use the term “casual elegance” to describe their enterprise.

The Carringtons always had fine linens on their dining tables, and a fire providing a welcoming warmth in their cozy pub’s fireplace — and there was cheese and chutney set out for people to enjoy, Whalen recalled.

“Florence wanted the Merrill Magee to be a place that people would feel comfortable gathering,” Whalen said. “She truly cared about our community.”

Carrington put a lot of work into getting the Merrill Magee House named to the National Register of Historic Places, an achievement which led to the entire Warrensburg hamlet being named to the register, as well as a number of other prominent local buildings.

The Carringtons reconstructed a utility room behind the Greek Revival house into a large banquet space, and it hosted the meetings of various local organizations. Also, the lush, gracious grounds of the Merrill Magee estate became the premier site in the region for wedding receptions.

CARRINGTON HAD PRIOR EXPERIENCE AS ENTREPRENEUR

Before operating the Merrill Magee House, Florence Carrington established Rondack Realty in the late 1960s and ran it for more than 20 years.

In that era, it was a leading local real estate agency. Between 1970 and 1982, Ken and Florence Carrington owned and operated Hon-Dah Cottages in Bolton Landing as well.

Residents of Long Island for a decade after living in England in the 1940s, the Carringtons moved in 1957 to Warrensburg, where Ken launched a local electrical contracting business.

Prior to her career in real estate, Florence operated a food truck for workers when the Northway was under construction, and ran a snack stand at Echo Lake Beach.

Janet Marvel — a local news reporter during the 1970s and 1980s— worked under Florence when Marvel was the secretary of the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, and Carrington was president.

“Florence was intelligent, creative, supportive and a leader who had new ideas,” Marvel said this week, noting Carrington’s exceptional business acumen.

Whalen said Carrington was an outstanding community activist whose impact will last generations.

“Her work in historic preservation and local economic development have been shining examples for all of us to follow,’ she said.

A full obituary for Carrington and an accompanying online guest book can be found at: www.alexanderfh.net. Memorial services are to be held in Warrensburg at a future date.