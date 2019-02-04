Historic mural to be preserved

× Expand Photo provided The Ticonderoga Historical Society has received a grant to preserve an antique mural depicting historic battlefields.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Historical Society (THS) has received a $7,500 grant for the conservation of a battlefield mural depicting the significant historic battlefields from Plattsburgh to Saratoga.

Funding is being provided by the Greater Hudson Heritage Network in partnership with public funds provided by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

The 4’ x 8’ mural was created by English graphic artist Ernest Clegg.

“This mural is a one-of-a-kind work commissioned by Horace Moses for the 1925 opening of the Hancock House,” said THS President Bill Dolback. “The years have taken a toll on the work and it now considerably darkened and showing paint loss. We are delighted and deeply grateful for this grant, which will conserve and restore this important piece of art to its original glory.”

The mural is scheduled to leave the Hancock House early in March for a three-month long period of treatment.

Conservation work on the mural will be overseen by Carolyn Frisa of Works on Paper LLC. Located in Vermont, Works on Paper has an impressive client list and extensive experience conserving a wide range of artistic and historic works on paper.